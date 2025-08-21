How is Joss' professional mission shaping up her romantic life post Dex's death on General Hospital? Here's everything to know

General Hospital (Image via ABC Network)

In the recent scenario of the daytime soap opera General Hospital, things took a spicy turn, as Vaughn did more than just comfort Josslyn. As seen in the previous episodes, Josslyn was shaken by her recent action when she shot Vaughn’s assassin. This triggered her past trauma, thus she sat in the shower, still and numb, processing the situation.

Furthermore, on General Hospital, Vaughn became concerned and walked into the washroom, where Joss sat under the shower. Vaughn sat beside her while the shower was still running. Anyway, as he comforted her, things got steamy, and they kissed, which further led to them sleeping together.

Recently, Eden McCoy, who portrays Josslyn Jacks on the show, sat with Soap Opera Digest on August 19, 2025. In the exclusive interview, McCoy shared her character’s current storyline.

Eden McCoy shares her view about her character Josslyn’s storyline on General Hospital

Eden McCoy pointed out that this has been her first relationship after the tragic death of her boyfriend Dex (Officer Dexter at PCPC). She shared her perspective on the current situation and said,

“The romantic part of Joss and Vaughn’s relationship happens in the heat of the moment. I don’t think it’s anything that was preplanned”

She further added,



“They both naturally and slowly gained respect for one another ….. They’ve always had kind of an edgy relationship, more of a guarded relationship with each other. But that really started to change when they kissed [back in Port Charles], and it changes even more on this mission.”

As this has been her first romantic encounter with anyone post the death of Dexter, she expressed,

“I’m sure she’s got shame around it anyway, because he’s the first person she’s slept with since Dex.. So I think there is just so much going through Josslyn’s head, and I think suppressing it is kind of her emotional response. She’s just choosing not to deal with it until it becomes necessary. It’s like, ‘Okay, that happened. Let’s go back to our job and move on.”

Eden mentioned that for her character Josslyn, her job always comes first. Even when Vaughn asked her to leave Croatia, so that their cover doesn’t blow up, she insisted on staying. Josslyn has always made it clear that for her, the mission stands first, and she wants to finish what she started.

She added that if it weren’t for the situation, she wouldn’t have slept with Vaughn. McCoy mentioned:

“I don’t think [their lovemaking] would have happened."

She further added,

“I guess there’s just something about traumatic events that gets Josslyn very h*rny! Which is interesting. It seems to be a theme throughout the years. We’re very different that way. I don’t think that’s how I would have reacted! But maybe I’m being too judgmental [laughs].”

Anyhow, in the current scenario of the soap opera General Hospital, the character of Josslyn is on a mission in Croatia while navigating her feelings towards Vaughn simultaneously. However, if this professional partnership turns into a personal one, this could stir some major tension in Port Charles, especially since Carly (Josslyn’s mother) doesn’t like Josslyn hanging out with Vaughn.

Catch the latest episodes of General Hospital on ABC and Hulu

