How did Dylan O’Brien respond to rumors linking him to Sabrina Carpenter’s alleged “villain” song?

PARK CITY, UTAH - JANUARY 20: Dylan O’Brien attends the "Ponyboi" Premiere during the 2024 Sundance Film Festival at Library Center Theatre on January 20, 2024 in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Dylan O’Brien said he wasn’t unaware he was referenced in Sabrina Carpenter’s Go Go Juice. The Espresso hitmaker released a new album, Man’s Best Friend, and one of its tracks, Go Go Juice, has thrown the Internet into speculation, as it is believed that the chorus features clever nods to her exes.

The chorus reads:

"I'm just drinking to call someone/ Ain't nobody's safe when I'm a little bit drunk/ Could be John or Larry, gosh, who's to say?/ Or the one that rhymes with "villain" if I'm feelin' that way/ Oh, I'm just drinking to call someone/ A girl who knows her liquor is a girl who's been dumped/ Sippin' on my go-go juice, I can't be blamed/ Some good old-fashioned fun sure numbs the pain,"

Some fans believe John is clever wordplay for Shawn Mendes, who was linked to a carpenter in 2023. Larry rhymes with Barry Keoghan, who dated the singer from 2023 to 2024, and Villian rhymes with Dylan O’Brien or Griffin Gluck, who was linked with Carpenter from 2019 to 2020.

O’Brien, who was linked to Carpenter in September 2022, responded to online speculations on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on September 9, 2025, saying:

“Well, I wasn’t aware. Oh, and my name rhymes with villain.”

He stated that the Please, Please, Please Star had never drunk dialed him. Andy Cohen argued that perhaps the Twinless actor never picked up when the singer called.

Dylan O’Brien added:

"My house does not have good service. Yeah, you have to get me by FaceTime audio.”

Sabrina Carpenter says exes are flattered by her song lyrics about them

Sabrina appeared on CBS Mornings in August 2025 to discuss Man’s Best Friend. She talked about the subtle references to her past relationships, adding that she was “pretty transparent” in her relationships when it came to her work and opined that her exes were “flattered” when she referenced them in her songs:

“I feel pretty transparent going into any of my relationships, that I write songs and I think they’re just as down for it. I think it’s also, most of the time, they’ve been pretty flattered when I—when they get a song written about them, good or bad.”

Man’s Best Friend is Sabrina Carpenter’s seventh studio album. It is a pop album with elements of R&B, Synth-rock and funk. It broke the Spotify record for most streams in a day by a female artist. It debuted at number one on the Billboard 200 chart.

