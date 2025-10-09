HGTV stars Chip and Joanna Gaines dive into Shark Tank history

Chip and Joanna Gaines (Image via Getty)

Shark Tank season 17 featured a first in the show’s history with Chip and Joanna Gaines appearing as guest sharks on the October 8, 2025, episode.

Known for their HGTV show Fixer Upper and their Magnolia brand, the couple joined the panel alongside Barbara Corcoran, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, Kevin O’Leary, and Daymond John.

Their appearance was announced earlier in July through the show’s official Instagram page, which shared,

“From dream home renovations to making dream deals in the Tank!”

The couple’s joint appearance marked the first time Shark Tank welcomed a married duo as guest investors.

Ahead of the episode, Joanna Gaines shared on Instagram,

“Let’s go make some deals 🦈 Our @sharktankabc episode airs tonight at 10/9c or you can find it streaming on @hulu.”

The Gaineses appeared with their youngest son, Crew, who was seen wearing a shark fin in the studio.

The episode included product pitches ranging from household innovations to food and lifestyle ideas.

Chip and Joanna’s participation brought a new dynamic to the business series as they interacted with entrepreneurs and fellow sharks during the deal-making process.

Episode highlights and key pitches in this episode of Shark Tank

During the October 8 episode, entrepreneurs presented a range of new products and business ideas.

Among the featured pitches were a cleaning device designed for homegrown eggs, a reusable paint tray aimed at reducing waste, a line of superfood seasoning, and customizable fundraising blankets.

The couple contributed their perspective as business owners and brand builders. Chip Gaines opened the episode by saying,

“Ladies and gentlemen, you’re not going to believe this … meet the first ever power couple sharks.”

Throughout the show, both engaged with the entrepreneurs about brand development, manufacturing, and consumer appeal.

Lori Greiner commented on Instagram after the episode, saying,

“Loved having you both! You were great!! Hope you come back!”

The pair’s collaboration and shared approach offered a different rhythm to the discussion, as they frequently conferred before expressing interest in deals.

The Shark Tank Instagram page promoted their appearance with the caption, “Our first ever guest shark couple is entering the tank! 💙 Join @chipgaines and @joannagaines for an all-new #SharkTank.”

Fans responded with enthusiasm online, noting their interest in seeing how the Gaineses’ experience with Magnolia would translate into the investment world.

Their presence added variety to the traditional investor lineup, bringing attention to creative product ideas and the importance of collaboration in entrepreneurship.

Fan reactions and online response for Chip and Joanna on Shark Tank

Following the episode’s airing, social media was filled with reactions from viewers who shared excitement about seeing Chip and Joanna on Shark Tank.

Fans commented on their Instagram posts and on the show’s official accounts, expressing support for their participation.

One viewer wrote, “You guys will bring so much warmth to the show,” while another shared,

“So excited! Can’t wait for this.” Others mentioned the couple’s long-standing teamwork, with one fan noting, “Never saw a couple as locked as my husband and I, you guys are such great examples in what you do.”

The Shark Tank account also commented, “Power couple goals 👏 can’t wait for tonight’s episode!” The post drew thousands of interactions within hours of going live.

Joanna’s behind-the-scenes post from the studio, featuring the Crew wearing a shark fin, received similar engagement. The lighthearted moment showed their family’s involvement and added context to their appearance as first-time investors on the show.

Overall, the episode marked a milestone for Shark Tank, showcasing how a business partnership built on collaboration and shared values could function within the high-pressure environment of investment pitches.

The Gaineses’ debut highlighted the intersection between creativity and commerce, consistent with their ongoing work through Magnolia.

__________________________________________________________________

Stay tuned for more updates.