"Her social game" – Big Brother alum Janelle Pierzina shares what gives Rachel Reilly an edge in the house this season

Janelle Pierzina (Image via Instagram/@janellepierzina)

Rachel Reilly returned to the Big Brother house for season 27 as the only returning player, facing a cast of new competitors. Big Brother veteran Janelle Pierzina, who has competed on four seasons of the show, discussed Rachel’s performance in an interview with Screen Rant. On Rachel’s advantages this season, Janelle stated,

"I think what's helping her the most is her social game. I think it's improved tremendously."

Janelle noted that Rachel has adjusted her approach compared to her earlier season, focusing on calmer interactions and building connections rather than confrontation. This social strategy positions her as a central player in the current game.

Social game as a strategic tool

Janelle Pierzina emphasized that Rachel Reilly’s social skills allow her to monitor other players’ strategies. According to Janelle, Rachel’s improved social interactions are a key factor in her ability to observe alliances and maintain connections within the Big Brother house. Janelle noted that Rachel’s approach contrasts with her earlier disruptive style, which had been more overt and confrontational.

"I think that now that she's calmed down and she's, you know, not as firecrack-ish, like disruptive [laughs]. That's what her original season was very like, disruptive and in your face. I think now she realizes, she should probably be nice. And so she's really doing a good job of doing that," she said.

Janelle also pointed to the importance of alliance building, noting that Vince is involved in many "alliances." She explained that Rachel’s awareness of these relationships impacts how strategies play out.

She also cited that her social game functions as both an observational and tactical tool, giving her insight into the shifting dynamics among houseguests.

Monitoring other houseguests

Janelle compared Rachel’s approach to that of other contestants, highlighting that other players are executing strategies without immediate interference. She noted that Vince Panaro’s gameplay had not yet been "busted" and followed a style similar to Dan Gheesling and Dr. Will Kirby, but Rachel’s presence in the house allowed her to observe his moves.

However, Janelle explained that Rachel’s presence influences these strategies. She noted that, without Rachel in the Big Brother house, Vince would be a "sure fit to win," but Rachel is aware of his moves.

According to Janelle, this monitoring ability provides her with situational awareness that can guide decisions about alliances, nominations, and voting outcomes.

Positioning for victory

Janelle addressed Rachel’s potential in the current season compared with past returnees, noting that Rachel has a shot to win where none of the past returnees had a "shot to win," referencing the circumstances of her own and other former players’ return seasons. She added,

"If she can do really good game moves and continue with her good social game, I think she has a shot to win... Fans would agree because he outplayed the competition, but they were so mad that season, because Rachel had just won her season and she was returnee on that season."

Janelle Pierzina also described how Rachel Reilly’s improved social game allows her to avoid immediate targeting, placing her in a "better position" in the Big Brother house. She explained that Rachel’s strategy combines relationship management, observation of other houseguests, and tactical decision-making to navigate alliances effectively.

