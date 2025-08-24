HBO Max signs new deal to bring more anime films to its platform just days after removing American cartoons

The HBO Max logo is being displayed on a laptop screen in Krakow, Poland, on May 26, 2024. (Photo Illustration byKlaudia Radecka/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

HBO Max is making changes to its streaming library that is getting attention from viewers. The platform recently removed several American cartoon titles, leading to discussions among subscribers about its direction. Now, only a few days later, HBO Max has announced a new deal to bring more anime films to its lineup.

This shift highlights the growing importance of anime for streaming services. As anime continues to attract global audiences, platforms like HBO Max are working to expand their collections and meet viewer demand.

HBO Max expands anime library with new deal

The newly announced deal will add more anime films to HBO Max, giving subscribers access to a wider selection of titles. While the platform has not shared the full list of films yet, the addition shows its commitment to strengthening its anime library. This comes as anime has become one of the most-watched categories across many streaming platforms worldwide.

By investing in anime, HBO Max is looking to balance its content after removing several American animated shows. The move also signals that the platform sees anime as a key part of attracting and keeping subscribers.

Anime’s rising popularity in streaming services

In the last several years, anime has found tremendous popularity in other parts of the world. Due in part to the expansion of streaming services, anime can easily be consumed on a massively sized scale.

With anime that certainly fits all genres, the various titles have attracted audiences of all ages, building successful fan followings within countries. HBO Max's expansion of its anime catalog demonstrates how streaming platforms continue to respond to the global market trends and demand for anime content.

For anime fans, more anime films mean even more choice and ease of access to anime content, (without needing to rely on multiple services).

For HBO Max, it will allow the service to compete more directly with current anime providers who take anime both seriously and as a core section of their services like, Crunchyroll and Netflix.

What this change means for HBO Max subscribers

Users were left wondering about American cartoons being phased out from the Paramount+ app, but with the new anime deal for HBO Max, it's clear they are streamlining their library to focus on growing demand.

HBO Max subscribers can expect more ways the platform adapts its catalog in the future, along with more announcements.

In the meantime, HBO Max viewers who appreciate anime will be getting more films soon, allowing for another layer of options for the global offering on the platform.