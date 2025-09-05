Has Peacock renewed The Paper for Season 2? Explained

A scene from The Paper season 1 (Image via YouTube/@Peacock)

Peacock greenlit the production of The Paper Season 2 ahead of the Season 1 premiere of the series on Thursday, September 4, 2025. The announcement was made on the previous morning by stars Domhnall Gleeson and Sabrina Impacciatore during their appearance on the Today show on NBC.

Greg Daniels, who co-created the spin-off of The Office with Michael Koman, has already started working on his plans for the next season, which may be released at a similar time in 2026. In an interview with The Variety, Greg noted:

“We definitely have ideas. We’ve been talking about stories for a possible Season 2, and it’ll be interesting to see what the audience thinks. We’ve gotten really good feedback from people inside the company and journalists and friends, but you never know what the broader world of ‘Office’ fans are going to think of it.”

His work in The Paper Season 1 has received a glowing review from Pearlena Igbokwe, the chairman of TV studios, NBC Entertainment & Peacock Scripted at NBCU, who stated:

“Having seen all the episodes, I think he’s done an incredible job. These are characters you just grow to love and appreciate what he’s doing in the show. I think they do an incredible job of landing the season. So I am very hopeful and optimistic that the audience will feel the same.”

In addition to showrunners Greg and Michael, other executive producers of The Paper include Howard Klein, Ben Silverman, and Banijay Americas, as well as original The Office UK creators Ricky Gervais and Stephen Merchant.

Exploring the plot of The Paper

The Paper stars Domhnall Gleeson as Ned Sampson, a successful salesman at Enervate. He is unexpectedly promoted to editor-in-chief of the struggling Toledo newspaper, The Toledo Truth-Teller. A documentary crew that previously spent years filming Dunder Mifflin's Scranton branch in "The Office" is filming the entire voyage, adding interest and creating a clear link between the two shows.

Alongside Gleeson, the series features Sabrina Impacciatore, Chelsea Frei, Melvin Gregg, Gbemisola Ikumelo, Alex Edelman, Ramona Young, Tim Key, and Oscar Nuñez, who reprises his role as Oscar from The Office, further solidifying the show’s status as a spin-off.

The show explores Ned's battle to turn around the failing newspaper while being closely watched by the documentary team, fusing humor from the workplace with personal struggles. With its mix of fresh characters and familiar faces, The Paper promises humor, nostalgia, and chaos while expanding the beloved universe of The Office.

Release schedule of The Paper season 1

The Paper Season 1 premiered in the United States on Thursday, September 4, 2025, with all 10 episodes dropping simultaneously on Peacock. The episodes have been made available at 12:00 a.m. Pacific Time (PT) or 3:00 a.m. Eastern Time (ET).

How to watch The Paper season 1

In the U.S., The Paper Season 1 — consisting of 10 episodes — is streaming exclusively on Peacock, where it debuted all at once on September 4, 2025. Viewers must have a Peacock subscription in order to access the series. The Premium plan, which costs $10.99 per month or $109.99 per year, provides content with advertisements.

The Premium Plus package, which offers ad-free access and extra features like offline downloads, costs $16.99 per month or $169.99 per year. After subscribing, the first season is instantly available for streaming on web browsers, smart TVs, mobile apps, and other compatible devices.

