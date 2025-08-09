Has Murtagh returned for Outlander: Blood of my Blood? Details explored

The prequel to the acclaimed historical romance drama Outlander (2014) has arrived! Outlander: Blood of my Blood boasts a stellar cast, but Rory Alexander’s take on the young Murtagh Fitzgibbons Fraser is the undeniable scene-stealer. Based on the novel written by Diana Gabaldon, the showrunner, Matthew B. Roberts, has brought Murtagh back this season.

The show premiered on August 8, 2025, with its first two episodes already released on the Straz app and channel.

The tragic love story with drama, passion, and indeed time travel is all to be seen in the prequel, but what’s left behind is the plot revolving around Jamie Fraser and Claire Beauchamp. Entwined within their families’ legacies, Brian Fraser and Ellen MacKenzie, along with Henry Beauchamp and Julia Moristan, will drive the plot ahead this season.

Their journey takes them from time-traveling out of World War I into the Scottish Highlands, where they become entangled in search of each other.

Amidst the two great love affairs, the question still remains: What role will Murtagh play in all of this?

All about Murtagh in the Outlander: Blood of my Blood

Since the plot in this prequel is set in the 1700s, fans will now see the younger versions of the characters. The godfather to Jamie Fraser (son of Brian Fraser) was the fan-favourite, Murtagh, who was killed in the fifth season of the original TV series Outlander.

Now, the time has switched back to the younger versions of each character, where Rory Alexander is seen reprising the role of Murtagh.

In Blood of My Blood, he is indeed a godfather to Jamie, but since the plot goes back in history, now he is shown as a beloved right-hand man for Brian Fraser.

The original Outlander saw Duncan LaCroix, who left a lasting impact on the viewers with his role, and now this spin-off has a new face for Murtagh. Matthew B. Roberts surely has given the character a completely new actor, adding a newer version and a story revolving around him.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly (EW), the show’s creator, Matthew B. Roberts, said,

‘’We know and love Murtagh as being this constant companion, but he wasn't born that way. He wasn't born just to follow Jamie around. How did he get that way? Who was he prior to being this very stoic, closed-hearted man? Because he is very, very closed off. But the Murtagh you meet in Blood of My Blood isn't that way.’’

It seems that what broke fans’ hearts about Murtagh’s role in the original series is now being made up for by the creators, who are set to give him a better, happier version this time.

EP Maril Davis, writer and co-executive producer of the show, shared that he was a bit nervous for young Murtagh. He commented,

‘’You automatically think, 'Oh, you're looking for a younger version of Duncan LaCroix?' And we're like, 'Oh, no, no.' The fun is seeing that trajectory. Rory is such a light. He's so much fun to watch, and it makes it all the more heartbreaking when you know where that character's going to go.’’

It’s unclear where Murtagh’s character is headed; his younger storyline remains under wraps, though it will gradually unfold as each episode of Outlander: Blood of my Blood is released weekly on Friday.

Who is Rory Alexander, playing Murtagh in Outlander: Blood of my Blood?

Obviously, he is a new face for the Outlander fans. Alexander is an actor and a sim racing content creator with a huge following on YouTube.

Popularly known as ‘EERIEISSSS’, some of his previous work includes shows like Alex Rider, Pistol, Call Midwife, and he also starred in Dark Window as Peter. Now, Alex is the younger version of Murtagh in Outlander: Blood of My Blood.