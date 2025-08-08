Type keyword(s) to search

Outlander: Blood of My Blood Episode Guide and Complete Release Schedule

The Outlander prequel is here! Here is the full release schedule and episode list for Blood of My Blood
posted by Sinthya Banik
Friday 8/8/2025 at 5:49AM EDT
  • Love beyond Time and Boundaries in Outlander: Blood Of My Blood ( via Youtube)
    The Outlander universe, as always, kind of feels like a cosy blanket of warm history with swipes of romance, adventure, and time travel. Ronald D. Moore's creation, and the creative vision of Maril Davis and Matthew B. Roberts, leads to this Starz offering of the love story of Ellen MacKenzie and Brian Fraser. They fall in love in 18th-century Scotland amidst clan hostilities and then takes us to the love story of Julia Moriston and Henry Beauchamp, taking place in England in WWI.

    The show plays with the themes of taboo love, political intrigue, and a shocking time travel device that connects both couples in ways never imagined. Fans are enchanted by the visuals and emotive storytelling, making it a must-watch for anyone who loves a story that they will always remember.

    Outlander: Blood Of My Blood - Plot overview

    Outlander: Blood of My Blood talks about Ellen MacKenzie and Brian Fraser and their forbidden love. In keeping with Scottish custom, it takes place during the Great Gathering at Castle Leoch, amid intense clan rivalries and allegiances. 

    Meanwhile, in England during WWI, Julia Moriston, a war nurse, is writing heartfelt letters to Henry Beauchamp, a soldier. Then the unbelievable happens, as shown in the trailer. They both find themselves in 1714 Scotland after a car crash, near Craigh na Dun.

    Incredibly, their love is entangled with that of the Frasers, but only in a time where we can fully appreciate the secret clashing of feuding clans and the angst of time-travel stakes. All of this will undoubtedly have the same emotionally good pull that Outlander had on its audience, and every episode will make the heart hurt just as it did elsewhere.

    Release Date and Time

    The show premiered August 8, 2025, in a two-episode drop, with new episodes releasing every Friday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Starz, in the U.S. (now midnight ET on the Starz app), and Fridays at 12:30 p.m. AEST on Stan in Australia. In the U.K., it can be found on MGM+ on Prime Video early Saturday morning. 

    Complete Episode Guide of Outlander: Blood of My Blood

    Episode Number Title Release Date
    Episode 1  Providence  August 8, 2025
    Episode 2  S.W.A.K. (Sealed with a Kiss)  August 8, 2025
    Episode 3  School of the Moon  August 15, 2025
    Episode 4  A Soldier's Heart  August 22, 2025
    Episode 5  Needfire  August 29, 2025
    Episode 6  Birthright  September 5, 2025
    Episode 7  Luceo Non Uro  September 12, 2025
    Episode 8  A Virtuous Woman  September 10, 2025
    Episode 9  Braemar  September 26, 2025
    Episode 10  Something Borrowed  October 3, 2025

    This schedule, which is confirmed by Starz, shows the 10-episode season. We have the titles for the first two episodes confirmed, along with the titles for the rest of the episodes from reliable sources. The season finale concludes on October 3, 2025, and follows a brief and intriguing arc.

    How and Where to Watch Outlander: Blood Of My Blood

    You can join the Highland adventure every Friday on Starz in the U.S., Stan in Australia, or on MGM+ via Prime Video in the UK. Outlander: Blood of My Blood is a wild ride through romance, clans, and time travel, and is a ride to immerse yourself in - the kind you want to relax with a warm drink and an easy blanket!

