Outlander: Blood of My Blood Episode Guide and Complete Release Schedule

Love beyond Time and Boundaries in Outlander: Blood Of My Blood ( via Youtube)

The Outlander universe, as always, kind of feels like a cosy blanket of warm history with swipes of romance, adventure, and time travel. Ronald D. Moore's creation, and the creative vision of Maril Davis and Matthew B. Roberts, leads to this Starz offering of the love story of Ellen MacKenzie and Brian Fraser. They fall in love in 18th-century Scotland amidst clan hostilities and then takes us to the love story of Julia Moriston and Henry Beauchamp, taking place in England in WWI.

The show plays with the themes of taboo love, political intrigue, and a shocking time travel device that connects both couples in ways never imagined. Fans are enchanted by the visuals and emotive storytelling, making it a must-watch for anyone who loves a story that they will always remember.

Outlander: Blood Of My Blood - Plot overview

Outlander: Blood of My Blood talks about Ellen MacKenzie and Brian Fraser and their forbidden love. In keeping with Scottish custom, it takes place during the Great Gathering at Castle Leoch, amid intense clan rivalries and allegiances.

Meanwhile, in England during WWI, Julia Moriston, a war nurse, is writing heartfelt letters to Henry Beauchamp, a soldier. Then the unbelievable happens, as shown in the trailer. They both find themselves in 1714 Scotland after a car crash, near Craigh na Dun.

Incredibly, their love is entangled with that of the Frasers, but only in a time where we can fully appreciate the secret clashing of feuding clans and the angst of time-travel stakes. All of this will undoubtedly have the same emotionally good pull that Outlander had on its audience, and every episode will make the heart hurt just as it did elsewhere.

Release Date and Time

The show premiered August 8, 2025, in a two-episode drop, with new episodes releasing every Friday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Starz, in the U.S. (now midnight ET on the Starz app), and Fridays at 12:30 p.m. AEST on Stan in Australia. In the U.K., it can be found on MGM+ on Prime Video early Saturday morning.

Complete Episode Guide of Outlander: Blood of My Blood

Episode Number Title Release Date Episode 1 Providence August 8, 2025 Episode 2 S.W.A.K. (Sealed with a Kiss) August 8, 2025 Episode 3 School of the Moon August 15, 2025 Episode 4 A Soldier's Heart August 22, 2025 Episode 5 Needfire August 29, 2025 Episode 6 Birthright September 5, 2025 Episode 7 Luceo Non Uro September 12, 2025 Episode 8 A Virtuous Woman September 10, 2025 Episode 9 Braemar September 26, 2025 Episode 10 Something Borrowed October 3, 2025

This schedule, which is confirmed by Starz, shows the 10-episode season. We have the titles for the first two episodes confirmed, along with the titles for the rest of the episodes from reliable sources. The season finale concludes on October 3, 2025, and follows a brief and intriguing arc.

How and Where to Watch Outlander: Blood Of My Blood

You can join the Highland adventure every Friday on Starz in the U.S., Stan in Australia, or on MGM+ via Prime Video in the UK. Outlander: Blood of My Blood is a wild ride through romance, clans, and time travel, and is a ride to immerse yourself in - the kind you want to relax with a warm drink and an easy blanket!