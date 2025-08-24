Outlander: Blood of My Blood Episode 5 release date and where to watch

Outlander: Blood Of My Blood (via Instagram @outlander_starz)

The Outlander universe, filled with timeless romance, will always be energised and inspired by the magic and amazingness of its fantastical predecessor, Outlander: Blood of My Blood, from Ronald D. Moore, which has two love stories 200 years apart with stakes that will break your heart.

Episode 5, "Needfire", will release on August 29, 2025, at 8 p.m. in the United States on the Starz app. ET and streams at midnight ET on the Starz app. In the UK, it drops early Saturday, August 30, on MGM+ via Prime Video.

Canadian viewers can tune in at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Starz, while Australians catch it on Stan at 12:30 p.m. AEST. The weekly rollout continues until the finale on October 10, with a skip week on October 3.

“Needfire” is a turning point, with Beltane’s energy and the looming finale raising the stakes for Julia, Henry, Ellen, and Brian.

With a second season confirmed, Starz bets big on Moore’s prequel, but Episode 5 will test its place in Outlander’s legacy.

What awaits in episode 5 of Outlander: Blood Of My Blood

Outlander: Blood of My Blood occurs in two timelines, with Julia Moriston (Hermione Corfield) and Henry Beauchamp (Jeremy Irvine) in WW1 Themed England, while Ellen MacKenzie (Harriet Slater) and Brian Fraser (Jamie Roy) are in 18th century Scotland.

Each episode of Outlander: Blood of My Blood features a xenoglossia to the next episode. The plot we've been very enamoured with has boiled down to possible betrayal with the time travel that is hinted at, and is lined up towards Episode 5.

"Needfire" centres on the Beltane fire festival, the Celtic celebration of rebirth and renewed life. We can expect obstacles and risks around Julia and Henry's feelings for each other in the midst of war, and then Ellen and Brian committing moral treason while following the mystery of the stones.

We expect to see a lot of drama, emotional crises, and the chemistry of the cast that has been characterised as red-hot. Fans of the series can also expect to learn more about the prequel's time-travel mythology.

Where to watch episode 5 of Outlander: Blood Of My Blood

Outlander: Blood of My Blood Episode 5, “Needfire,” premieres August 29, 2025, on Starz in the U.S., MGM+ via Prime Video in the UK, and Stan in Australia.

Stream it on the Starz app, Prime Video, or platforms like Philo with a free trial. As Beltane’s flames rise, this episode promises to burn bright—don’t miss it.

In the U.S., watch on Starz ($10.99/month, with a 55% off deal for new subscribers at $4.99/month for three months) or stream via the Starz app. UK fans can access MGM+ through Prime Video, with a seven-day free trial.

Australians tune in on Stan, and Canadians watch on Starz. For travellers, a VPN like ExpressVPN ensures access. A seven-day free trial is available via Prime Video or Philo for Starz add-ons.

Stay tuned for more updates.

