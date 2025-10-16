Today’s Final Jeopardy Answer, October 16, 2025, Thursday

Today's Jeopardy Answer © Jeopardy

On Thursday, October 16, 2025, the Final Jeopardy! clue covered a major presidential event. The clue asked about the incumbent electoral performance, referring to an early 20th-century election. U.S. Presidential Elections tests historical knowledge and political memory.

The Final Jeopardy question was "Who is William Howard Taft?" All three Jeopardy! contestants competed tonight with passion. The diverse and intellectually challenging categories included U.S. Presidents and scientific advances. The continued competition for the top prize was on as contestants tried to prove their knowledge in numerous subjects.

Glimpses of Jeopardy episode October 16, 2025, Thursday

Jeopardy round

Contestants navigated various categories in Jeopardy! Brown University's 18-year-old Delaney O'Dea answered many questions quickly and accurately. She took an early lead thanks to her performance, but her competitors quickly answered correctly. Cindy del Rosario's calmness and knowledge of academic and real-world topics were impressive, while Dave Keder's logic helped him answer difficult questions.

Double Jeopardy round

Questions got harder, and the stakes doubled in this round. Delaney held her own as Cindy and Dave traded leads throughout the round. Despite some setbacks, all three contestants stayed focused and answered high-value questions. This round is prepared for a thrilling and unpredictable Final Jeopardy!

Final Jeopardy round and the final answer

The Final Jeopardy! round's question was in the category of U.S. Presidential Elections.

The clue read, "The worst showing by an incumbent candidate in an election was when this man came in third with just eight electoral votes."

The correct response was "Who is William Howard Taft?"

The 1912 presidential election saw Taft finish third with eight electoral votes despite being the incumbent. Woodrow Wilson won a landslide because Theodore Roosevelt ran on a third-party ticket, splitting the Republican vote. The clue proved how a fractured party system can transform politics after an election.

Contestants from Jeopardy! episode tonight

Santa Monica native Delaney O'Dea is a Brown University undergraduate. Delaney won $18,600 in her first Jeopardy! game at 18. With her excellence in Latin and classical studies, she wanted to compete on stage since she loved trivia as a child watching the show with her grandmother.

Cindy del Rosario, a nurse at a hospice and palliative care center in Denver, seems to be a smart competitor in Jeopardy! With her accuracy and compassion, following her background in math, she has worked with many. Her time in the Peace Corps and working in healthcare policy have taught her how to make smart decisions and work well under pressure.

Dave Keder, a tutor in Durham, North Carolina, is a seasoned competitor with expertise in math and science. The best thing about Dave is that he has trained people for tests like the GMAT and GRE. Taking a methodical approach to Jeopardy questions may contribute to his success. Dave is an experienced physics PhD candidate with the ability to handle tough situations.

With Delaney O'Dea, Cindy del Rosario, and Dave Keder playing well, tonight's Jeopardy! left viewers eager for the final result. Fans can watch Jeopardy! on Hulu, Peacock, and fuboTV.