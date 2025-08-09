Gordon Ramsay’s Secret Service uncovers hygiene violations and raw meat incidents at Bruno’s in episode 10

Chef Gordon Ramsay (Image via Getty)

Season 1 episode 10 of Gordon Ramsay's Secret Service, which aired on August 6, 2025, was about Bruno’s, a family diner in Lafayette Hill, Pennsylvania, that has been open for over 30 years.

The owner, Tim Bruno, had kept the same kitchen setup and menu for decades, but this had led to fewer customers and falling profits.

Gordon Ramsay went undercover to check how the restaurant was running and quickly spotted several food safety problems. During his inspection, he said,

“What are they doing? The practices are all wrong.”

He noticed unsafe storage of food, mixing of vegetarian and meat dishes, and raw meat being served to customers.

This episode of Gordon Ramsay's Secret Service showed the chef talking to the staff about these issues and explaining the dangers for both customers and workers.

During his checks, he found a dead mouse, a lot of dirt, and even expired items in the restaurant. Problems continued during service, with communication errors in orders and unsafe food preparation methods being witnessed through hidden cameras.

By the end of the episode, Gordon intervened to stop service, asked customers to leave, and worked with the staff to clean and reorganize the kitchen, revise the menu, and introduce safer food handling practices.

Unhygienic conditions and unsafe food handling spotted during inspection in Gordon Ramsay's Secret Service

Gordon Ramsay began the visit with a hidden-camera inspection of Bruno’s, uncovering multiple hygiene concerns.

In the basement, he found a dead mouse, while under the dining room seating he discovered dirt, debris, and an expired gift card from 2004.

In the kitchen, surfaces were coated with grime, and the grill’s grease trap contained old food residue in Gordon Ramsay's Secret Service. A swab from the milkshake machine, when tested, showed live bacteria under a microscope.

Food storage practices also drew his attention. Ground beef with a grayish color was stored openly in the fridge, alongside a container covered in plastic wrap that had blood pooling inside.

Ramsay said such conditions showed a lack of cleaning routines and proper food safety checks.

Cross-contamination risks were recorded during service. Secret diners ordered both vegetarian and meat dishes, but vegetarian mozzarella sticks were initially served with a meatball sauce. Server Brie replaced the dish, explaining,

“We can get sauce for you that hasn’t been touched by me.”

Gordon later pointed out that a vegetarian eggplant dish was grilled only millimeters away from Canadian ham, saying,

“If that’s vegetarian, then I’m going to become a nun.”

Both diners confirmed their vegetarian food tasted like meat.

Raw meat served and service halted amid safety concerns in Gordon Ramsay's Secret Service

Further problems emerged when meat dishes were served undercooked in this episode of Gordon Ramsay's Secret Service.

Server Brie apologized to customers, while cook Nick Bruno defended the preparation, saying, “I like them like that,” referring to the rare meat. Brie warned him, “You’re going to get sick.”

Ramsay, watching through the cameras, intervened and stated,

“I feel irresponsible sat here watching this stuff going out.”

The undercooked meat and disregard for proper cooking temperatures led Ramsay to stop the service mid-meal.

Customers were asked to leave, and the incident marked a turning point in the episode.

Tim Bruno later admitted he did not know the visit was part of a Chef Ramsay show until the intervention happened.

Following the service halt, Gordon organized an industrial deep cleaning of the premises, a kitchen reorganization, and a new menu designed to simplify operations and ensure safer food preparation.

The staff, including Tim’s son Nick, were trained in better food handling and storage practices.

By the end of the episode, Bruno’s had undergone significant operational changes, aiming to restore customer trust and improve health standards.

The revamped restaurant was shown ready for a fresh start under updated procedures in Gordon Ramsay's Secret Service.

