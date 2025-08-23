General Hospital weekly preview sees Maxie’s crisis deepen, sibling showdowns, Drew’s scheming, and Britt’s suspicions rise

Britt, Molly and Drew on General Hospital

Medical crisis and sinister conspiracies blend in on General Hospital’s current storyline as Sidwell’s scheme has landed Maxie’s life in danger. Port Charles residents, both in town and in Dalmatia are facing peril.

Meanwhile, Josslyn and Vaughn are in more trouble than they expected. While the Davis sisters bring it on each other again, Congressman Drew moves to his next round of plotting.

The previous week on General Hospital played Maxie’s inexplicable emergency while on a live show. As her family and friends grieved, Lulu patched up her relationship with two of her enemies, namely Obrecht and Brook Lynn. Maxie’s crisis also jolted Cody on the long-running ABC soap.

In a surprising twist, one of Drew’s evil plans failed. Since the Congressman tried to play both Michael and Curtis together, he roped in Martin to stand witness for his complaint against Michael.

However, since Drew’s ploy on Curtis involved Stella and Martin, the latter refused to sign as the Congressman’s witness. As such, the case against Michael had to be dropped.

However, Drew played Willow again, promising to help her get her kids. Both Nina and Elizabeth stood witness to Willow’s leanings towards Drew.

Elsewhere, Josslyn and Vaughn planned to leave the Dalmatian resort after getting some intel from Britt. While they were unable to locate Britt, Joss spotted Jason with courier Greta. Back in her room, she was taken a hostage by Pascal as Vaughn went missing.

General Hospital: Maxie’s crisis is far from over

The doctors at the hospital confirmed that Maxie’s heart was doing fine. However, she is not regaining consciousness which is worrying both the medical team and her family. The blood work results show an unknown enzyme in her body that is keeping her from waking up.

The General Hospital spoilers suggest the upcoming episodes may find Maxie's health deteriorate. This will alarm her family and friends further. As Spinelli and her children await her return to health, Felicia, Lulu and Brook Lynn will stand resolute in her support. However, there seems to be no respite coming for them anytime soon.

General Hospital: The Davis girls have another showdown

Maxie’s condition hit Cody hard. As such, he decided to turn truthful in all his dealings. To start with, he tried telling Ava that his actions were not in good faith. However, the Jerome lady openly admitted to wanting to hurt the Davis girls including Molly. Cody tried to calm down Ava’s wrath by offering a kiss when Molly walked into the scene.

As expected, Molly will react negatively to this sensual scenario. However, Cody, on his journey to honesty, will likely catch up with Molly and explain as much as he can.

That may include spilling about Kristina’s plan to employ him to seduce Ava and keep Ric away. This will enrage Ric’s daughter. While she does not approve of Ava, she will dislike Cody being pushed to dishonorable action.

Moreover, she may remember Kristina badmouthing Cody in front of her. As such, midweek on General Hospital will find Molly confronting her sister about her actions and her lies. This may be another of their typical faceoffs that will end their recent camaraderie.

General Hospital: Drew continues to plot

After his last week’s defeat against Michael, Drew will likely not rest easily. Since Martin’s stand got his complaint against the Corinthos scion dismissed, the Congressman managed to manipulate Willow again. He will try to extend his plan further.

In the upcoming episodes, Drew may pressurize Willow to do his bidding as he tries to corner Michael. He may also try to include Sonny and Turner in his next plan to target Michael. However, if Elizabeth stops backing Willow’s reunion with the Congressman, the latter may find himself fighting alone.

General Hospital: Britt faces worries

Britt recently saw Jason at her resort with Greta. While Pascal claimed to have sent the courier to check out the guest, John Moore, Britt remained quiet about the real identity of Moore. However, she will arrive at Jason’s room and the two will have an open discussion.

The General Hospital spoilers hint that the henchman will likely offer to take the doctor to some safe place away from Five Poppies resort. However, Britt will likely explain her position which includes her dependence on the medication in exchange for her services. As such, she will likely refuse to leave the resort.

Later in the week, Britt may find some cause to worry. This may be about Pascal’s snooping into Jason’s identity. Alternatively, she may be approached by Vaughn who may explain his and Josslyn’s position and Joss recognizing her.

That will worry Britt at multiple levels. On one hand, she may be worried about Joss’s safety as Pascal knows about WSB infiltration at the resort. At the same time, she may also get concerned about Joss opening up about seeing her alive upon returning home.

Stay tuned to General Hospital to learn more about Britt’s worry and Drew’s next round of sinister plan for Michael.