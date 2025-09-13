General Hospital weekly preview sees Anna uncovering new evidence, Jason delivering somber news, and Lulu stepping up to help an accident victim

Lulu, Jason and Anna on General Hospital

Newly revealed secrets threaten to affect more lives than intended on General Hospital’s upcoming storyline. With Britt back in town, Obrecht has a bittersweet feeling, while Rocco is anxious to meet his birth mother. On the other hand, Lulu has more teenagers to handle besides Rocco, as she must decide about letting Charlotte meet Valentin. Elsewhere, Jason may decide to open up to Carly.

The previous week on General Hospital presented the action-packed sequences of the escape from the Dalmatian resort. As Britt and Josslyn were rescued, the latter landed in Bondi Beach with Vaughn and continued her fresh romance with agent Vaughn. Meanwhile, Britt returned to Port Charles, shocking everyone connected to her.

Elsewhere, Drew woke up to blame Michael for his shootout on the long-running ABC soap. At the same time, Michael arranged an alibi with Jacinda, which Dante questioned. Moreover, Anna put Curtis on the suspects list after talking to him. On the other hand, Sonny had Brick arrange matters related to the Judge’s bribe so that they connect to Drew.

General Hospital: Anna’s investigation leads to new data

Anna is handling the investigation of an unknown assailant shooting Congressman Drew in the back. As such, she and her two detectives, Chase and Dante, are expected to dig all evidence and examine every suspect.

However, the General Hospital spoilers find Anna informing Chase that Drew will be ADA Turner’s problem. Drew is likely hiding intel from PCPD that may irk Anna. He is also seen instructing Martin to keep some information under wraps. As the police know, Drew blames Michael and will not let any other evidence interfere with his accusation.

An investigation into Drew may bring new intel about the Congressman bribing the Judge to rule in Michael’s favor, which may complicate matters further. Anna may also come across proof against others on her suspect list.

General Hospital: Jason has important information to share

As fans know, while shocked to find Josslyn working for the WSB, Jason promised to keep it a secret from her mother. As such, on Friday, September 12, 2025, Jason told Anna that he intends to keep his promise and stay tight-lipped about this.

However, the General Hospital spoilers suggest that Jason may have a grave topic to discuss. He may eventually decide to inform Sonny and Carly about Josslyn’s WSB connection for the latter’s safety.

Alternatively, the serious topic may involve Michael. Since Michael is the prime accused in the recent shootout, Jason may discover that Jacinda is a bought alibi, leaving Michael’s case weak. Meanwhile, the henchman may look out for the newly returned Britt since the latter’s safety is at risk.

General Hospital: Lulu lends a hand in times of need

Lulu has much to consider and fight for in the present scenario. On one hand, Brennan is pressuring her to let Charlotte meet Valentin in return for the latter assisting the WSB. So far, Lulu has dismissed Carly’s suggestion but has deliberated upon Nina’s. She may eventually relent to let Charlotte meet her father, with some conditions that Lulu will keep in place.

On the other hand, Britt is back in town, and Lulu has informed her son about it. She will let Dante convince her to give Rocco the freedom to meet Britt. However, Lulu will be expectedly anxious about losing her son.

The General Hospital spoilers hint at Lulu coming forward to assist a victim of an accident. While, as yet, the victim is unknown, it may connect with either Britt’s storyline or with Drew’s. Whether it involves her children or other teenagers remains to be seen.

Tune in to General Hospital to catch Lulu offering aid while Jason delivers significant intel.