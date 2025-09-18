General Hospital stars pay tribute to actor and photographer Brad Everett Young following his passing at 46

Brad Everett Young (Image via X / @bradeyoung)

Stars of the popular daytime soap opera, General Hospital were left stunned after the shocking death of Brad Everett Young. According to a report by the Hollywood Reporter, Brad died from his injuries after a car crash. He was 46 years old.

He was the artist who captured some of the most iconic images of the stars of General Hospital and beyond. A true staple at events like the General Hospital Fanclub Weekend, he was more than a professional; he was a friend to everyone he met.

Tributes pour in from General Hospital stars



The moment the news broke, tributes started flooding social media. Chris McKenna, who portrayed Jack on General Hospital, shared personal photos taken mere weeks before the accident, accompanied by a simple yet profound message that resonated with everyone.

"We won’t see another like him."

Further, actor Parry Shen, known as Brad Cooper to the fans of General Hospital, took to his Instagram stories to share a deeply personal reflection on what made Brad so unique.

She pointed out a quality that is rare in Hollywood: an almost indomitable positivity.

"Brad Everett Young was one of the kindest and most generous people I have ever met,...... But the one trait that made him truly stand out in this business, often filled with cynicism, was his indomitable positivity. .. "He was always striving to make the situation better, … He absolutely refused money whenever he took photos of me, was present to help set up at events, and simply wanted to help promote my, and others’, careers."

He ended by saying:

"A huge, huge loss. To those who met him at our events, you know. Rest in peace, friend."



The tributes weren't limited to just a few voices. Bryan Craig, who played Morgan on General Hospital, shared his grief on Instagram, calling the news "devastating." He added:

"R.I.P. to a great guy who always had a smile on."

Meanwhile, Lily Melgar, a former star on the soap opera General Hospital, also shared a heartfelt goodbye to Brad, saying:

"Rest in paradise, my love. My heart aches as I lose another friend. This is so incredibly tragic… My favorite photographer in L.A., my buddy — a good seed."



Furthermore, actors from other shows, like Martha Madison from Days of Our Lives, shared their condolences, calling the news "devastating" and describing Brad as "loved and admired by all of us."

She remembered him as "so talented, fun, and loved what he did. Rest easy, friend." Mike Manning, who played Smitty, also echoed the shared grief, stating on his Instagram stories,

"Way too young. Like your name. R.I.P., Brad."

The talented photographer, Brad Everett Young, will always be remembered for his kindness, generosity, and unwavering passion for his work and colleagues. Brad has photographed some of the big faces of Hollywood.

His work and kindness will always be remembered by the actors who have worked with him and people who worked alongside him.

