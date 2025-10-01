General Hospital spoilers: Sonny meets a mysterious newcomer, Carly faces questioning, and Tracy makes a serious vow that shocks Port Charles

General Hospital airs on ABC and Hulu (Image via YouTube/ General Hospital)

General Hospital spoilers for Thursday, October 2, 2025, tease a tense and dramatic day in Port Charles, though fans should note that preemptions due to Major League Baseball may delay the episode until later in the week.

Carly Spencer finds herself under fire as Anna Devane pushes her with tough questions about Drew Cain’s shooting, leaving Carly frustrated and defensive.

Elsewhere, Britt Westbourne grows increasingly unsettled as Nathan West moves closer to meeting James West, sparking doubts about his true identity.

Meanwhile, Sonny Corinthos is introduced to Veronica “Ronnie” Bard, a newcomer who refuses to be intimidated, particularly by Tracy Quartermaine.

Speaking of Tracy, she issues a serious vow that could have major consequences for Michael Corinthos as suspicions continue to swirl about his involvement in recent events.

General Hospital spoilers for Thursday, October 2, 2025

Carly faces tough interrogation

Carly Spencer is forced to defend herself when Anna Devane presses her during questioning about Drew Cain’s shooting.

Anna knows the gun involved was part of Edward Quartermaine’s collection, which Carly could have accessed through her grandchildren.

This line of questioning frustrates Carly, who insists Anna should do her job rather than target the obvious suspects. Anna may also raise questions about Michael Corinthos’ potential involvement, pushing Carly further on the defensive.

Despite Carly’s insistence that she had nothing to do with the crime, Anna appears determined to scrutinize her ties to the case.

Britt struggles with Nathan and James’ meeting

At the hospital, Britt Westbourne grows uneasy when Nathan West attempts to meet James West for the first time.

Britt confides in Damian Spinelli, questioning whether Maxie Jones would truly be comfortable with this introduction.

Her discomfort stands out, and Elizabeth Baldwin soon notices her strange behavior, leading to a confrontation. Despite Britt’s efforts, she cannot stop James from interacting with Nathan.

Nathan greets James warmly, but the scene carries undertones of doubt, leaving questions about whether this is truly Nathan or a manipulated version of him that could ultimately cause heartbreak.

Sonny meets Veronica “Ronnie” Bard

Elsewhere in Port Charles, Sonny Corinthos is introduced to Veronica “Ronnie” Bard. Ronnie refuses to be intimidated by Tracy Quartermaine, who has her own opinions about the newcomer.

Ronnie makes it clear she will not be scared off or pushed aside, signaling she intends to make her presence felt in town.

Her arrival adds a fresh dynamic to the Quartermaine family tension and may impact Sonny’s future connections.

With her strong stance, Ronnie’s presence sets the stage for possible new alliances while aggravating existing rivalries within Port Charles.

Tracy issues a serious vow

Michael Corinthos and Tracy Quartermaine have a heated exchange as suspicions continue to mount over Michael’s actions. Michael dares Tracy to go to the police if she truly believes he is lying, highlighting the strain between them.

While Tracy openly questions Michael’s innocence and his alliance with Jacinda Bracken, she ultimately makes a firm promise.

That vow may indicate she intends to keep quiet about what she witnessed—Michael parked near Drew’s home—and shield him despite her doubts.

This serious commitment suggests Tracy is willing to protect Michael, even if it puts her at odds with others.

Ric threatens Alexis, and Ava steps in

At Alexis Davis’ home, Ric Lansing manages to escape his restraints and sneaks upstairs unnoticed. Alexis is blindsided when Ric approaches with Helena Cassadine’s old dagger, holding it to her throat as she sits on the sofa.

The confrontation leaves Alexis in immediate danger, but Ava Jerome arrives at just the right moment.

Spoilers suggest Ava intervenes to save Alexis, possibly knocking Ric out again to neutralize the threat. Once Ric is subdued, Alexis and Ava must rethink their strategy going forward.

Despite the terrifying ordeal, they may view Ric’s capture as progress in their ongoing battle.

Catch General Hospital on ABC and Hulu.