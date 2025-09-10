General Hospital spoilers: Shocking return rocks Port Charles, Jason faces roadblocks, and Lucas grills Carly in suspenseful twists

General Hospital airs on ABC and Hulu (Image via YouTube/ General Hospital)

General Hospital spoilers for Thursday, September 11, 2025, preview an action-packed episode filled with twists, returns, and high-stakes confrontations. A shocking comeback will leave Port Charles stunned, as Britt Westbourne’s arrival shakes up ongoing storylines.

Jason Morgan, still trying to piece together unanswered questions, finds himself stonewalled when he pushes for the truth.

Meanwhile, Lucas Jones grills Carly Spencer over her connection to Drew Cain’s shooting after her heated threats against him raise suspicion.

At the same time, Nina Reeves takes steps to influence Lulu Spencer, urging her to use Charlotte’s situation to her advantage.

Dante Falconeri also finds himself caught off guard as the investigation into Drew’s shooting continues to unravel.

General Hospital spoilers for Thursday, September 11, 2025

Britt's return shakes up Port Charles

The big news in Thursday’s episode is Britt Westbourne’s return. Recently rescued by Jason from a deadly ankle bomb situation, Britt finally makes her way back to Port Charles.

Her reappearance shocks those who believed she was gone for good.

Jason sticks with her as she steers clear of telling the whole truth about where she has gone and what she has been through.

Britt's homecoming will create waves in town, particularly with Liesl Obrecht and others around her. Britt's cagy demeanor indicates that she has things she isn't ready to share yet, even with Jason.

Jason gets stonewalled

During the flight back to Port Charles, Jason presses Britt for answers, hoping to fill in missing pieces about her disappearance. Despite his reassurance that she can trust him, Britt remains evasive.

Jason urges her not to hide whatever she’s protecting, but she continues to withhold information.

This leaves him frustrated. Once back in town, Britt’s presence will create waves, but Jason’s unanswered questions remain.

Meanwhile, Dante Falconeri is also left unsettled, possibly by Britt’s reappearance or new developments tied to Drew Cain’s shooting case.

Lucas grills Carly

At the hospital, Carly Spencer finds herself confronted by Lucas Jones. After Elizabeth Baldwin overheard Carly threatening Drew Cain, Lucas grows concerned and questions whether she could actually have shot him.

Although Carly denies involvement, the suspicion lingers.

Carly points to Jack Brennan having given her an alibi, reminding Lucas that she was with him at the time.

Despite her explanation, Lucas remains wary as tensions around Drew’s shooting escalate.

Carly’s main worry continues to be for Michael, since Drew appears determined to make sure he is held responsible for the incident, regardless of proof.

Nina briefs Lulu

Elsewhere, Nina Reeves meets with Lulu Spencer following Jack Brennan’s recent request. Nina attempts to persuade Lulu regarding Charlotte Cassadine’s visits with Valentin Cassadine at Steinmauer.

Although Lulu is typically resistant to Nina’s input, she listens this time.

Nina encourages Lulu to take control of the situation and use it to her advantage. The exchange could affect not only Lulu’s reporting on Drew Cain’s shooting but also her decisions as Charlotte’s mother.

Nina’s approach positions her to influence Lulu while carrying out Brennan’s directive at the same time.

Dante pushes Michael for answers

Dante Falconeri continues pressing his brother for honesty about the night Drew was shot. He demands confirmation on whether Michael Corinthos was truly with Jacinda Bracken the entire evening.

Although Michael admits to seeing Jacinda briefly at the bar, his timeline leaves room for suspicion.

Michael maintains that he made no other stops before heading home, sticking to his story in hopes of avoiding charges.

However, Drew Cain insists Michael’s arrest is inevitable. This escalating tension within the Corinthos family underscores the seriousness of the situation, as suspicions mount and the investigation edges closer to Michael.

Catch General Hospital on ABC and Hulu.