General Hospital spoilers: Portia reacts to shocking discovery, Willow makes a surprising offer, and Molly clashes with Kristina

The drama intensifies on General Hospital this Wednesday, August 27, 2025, when secrets, vows, and betrayals come to light. Molly Lansing-Davis aims at Kristina Corinthos-Davis, furious over her sister’s scheming and determined to get answers.

Meanwhile, Portia Robinson’s temper flares when she spots something that does not sit right with her, adding fresh strain to her personal and professional life.

Across town, Willow Tait makes a surprising offer that could shift her future and impact those around her, though not everyone will agree with her choices.

As the drama continues, Ric Lansing remains bound and desperate for help in Alexis Davis’ basement, Ava Jerome turns to Lucas Jones in a panic, and Sonny Corinthos makes a bold vow of retribution.

At the same time, Gio Palmieri and Marco Rios find unexpected common ground, while Brook Lynn Quartermaine receives encouragement when she needs it most.

Molly confronts Kristina

Molly corners her sister, Kristina, over what she believes was done to her father, Ric Lansing. Kristina initially panics, fearing Molly knows about the hostage situation in Alexis Davis’ basement, but Molly’s accusation remains focused on the payments.

She insists she knows Kristina’s role in paying Cody to seduce Ava, which leaves Kristina scrambling to explain.

Despite this, the confrontation places Kristina in a difficult position, especially since the full truth about Ric’s captivity is still hidden.

Ric’s desperate plea and Ava’s panic

Meanwhile, Ric remains bound and gagged in Alexis’s basement, held captive by Alexis, Kristina, and Ava. Someone eventually checks in on him, giving Ric the chance to beg for freedom.

However, his pleas fall on deaf ears, as releasing him would prematurely unravel the storyline.

At the same time, Ava turns to Lucas Jones for help, though it remains unclear whether she admits the truth about Ric’s captivity.

Given the risks, Ava may seek his assistance for another matter entirely, but her panic shows the mounting pressure of keeping Ric hidden while his condition worsens.

Portia reacts, and Stella downplays the trouble

Portia Robinson fumes when she sees something that leaves her unsettled. This may involve Curtis Ashford’s interactions with Jordan Ashford or Stella Henry’s legal troubles.

Curtis warns Portia that Stella is in serious danger, while Stella herself downplays the situation to Isaiah Gannon, insisting she has done nothing wrong and that her accusers will not succeed.

However, Stella’s confidence seems misplaced, as her arrest seems near. Portia’s anger over what she witnesses adds to her growing frustrations involving Drew Cain.

He continues to make enemies across Port Charles, leaving her determined to see him face consequences.

Willow’s offer and Nina’s outburst

Elsewhere, Willow Tait prepares to make a new offer, which appears to involve Drew Cain. Their meeting is interrupted when Nina Reeves spots Willow at the Port Charles Grill and reacts furiously.

Nina demands to know what her daughter is doing and expresses her outrage over what she views as Willow’s poor decisions.

The confrontation highlights the ongoing rift between mother and daughter, with Willow trying to move forward while Nina continues to push back.

With Drew’s involvement adding another layer of tension, the fallout from Willow’s choices could have lasting consequences for her family and relationships.

Marco advises Gio, and Brook Lynn receives encouragement

General Hospital spoilers also highlight a developing bond between Marco Rios and Gio Palmieri. Marco shares words of wisdom about navigating complicated parental relationships, steering Gio toward strengthening his ties with Dante Falconeri.

Their conversation reflects Gio’s ongoing search for belonging within his family.

Meanwhile, Brook Lynn Quartermaine receives some timely encouragement. After dealing with recent struggles and family pressures, Brook Lynn finds hope in this moment, offering a lighter counterpoint to the more intense conflicts unfolding elsewhere in Port Charles.

