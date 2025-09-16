General Hospital spoilers: Nina snaps at Willow, Molly confides in Liz, and Britt leans on Jason

General Hospital airs on ABC and Hulu (Image via YouTube/ General Hospital)

General Hospital spoilers for Tuesday, September 16, 2025, tease a day filled with emotional clashes, unsettling revelations, and deepening mysteries in Port Charles. Nina Reeves reaches her breaking point during a tense confrontation with Willow Tait, while Britt Westbourne questions her decision to return, only to receive unexpected support from Jason Morgan.

Molly Lansing-Davis becomes more and more suspicious of her father Ric Lansing's sudden vanishing act and shares her doubts with Elizabeth Baldwin, paving the way for more questions than answers. In other news, Kristina Corinthos-Davis gives some encouraging words to Cody Bell, fueling speculation on his future with Molly.

Elsewhere, Lucas Jones confides in Ava Jerome about personal struggles, and Emma Scorpio-Drake and Giovanni "Gio" Palmieri receive alarming news related to the Dalton story.

Nina snaps at Willow

Nina Reeves finds herself overwhelmed as tensions with Willow Tait reach a boiling point. After trying to manage the fallout from Britt Westbourne’s return and Liesl Obrecht’s anger, Nina clashes with Willow. Their exchange turns heated when Nina accuses Willow of letting Drew Cain continue to manipulate her.

Despite Willow’s belief that she’s making her own choices, Nina insists Drew is still in control. This encounter captures Nina's frustration and paves the way for more conflict.

Jason supports Britt

Britt Westbourne wonders if coming back to Port Charles was a bad idea, confessing that she thinks her life would have been better if she had remained "dead." Jason Morgan will not allow her to give up but instead provides encouragement, including a plan to rebuild.

Jason insists on providing Britt with a secure place to live and financial stability so she can get back into her life. Despite resisting initially, Jason's insistence might compel Britt to seek his assistance. Their stronger relationship might make them closer as Britt grapples with coming back and an uncertain future.

Molly worries about Ric

Molly Lansing-Davis grows suspicious of Ric Lansing’s sudden disappearance and confides in Elizabeth Baldwin. Ric’s supposed “digital detox” and abrupt departure don’t add up, leaving Molly with more questions than answers. She asks Liz if she has heard from her father, but Liz confirms she hasn’t.

In the meantime, Alexis Davis, Ava Jerome, and Kristina Corinthos-Davis keep Ric hostage in their basement. Molly grows uneasy as she tries to find answers, not knowing her dad is a captive. For now, her investigation raises red flags that may soon draw more attention in Port Charles.

Kristina encourages Cody

Kristina Corinthos-Davis takes time to encourage Cody Bell, who has been caught in complicated personal entanglements. Kristina’s support follows earlier tensions with Molly, whose lingering feelings for Cody have been difficult to ignore. As Kristina tries to keep Molly distracted from Ric’s disappearance, her pep talk with Cody could serve multiple purposes.

While Cody processes her encouragement, Molly continues to wrestle with her emotions about him. This situation could reignite questions about Molly and Cody’s future, particularly as Ric’s absence leaves Molly vulnerable and searching for stability.

Lucas opens up to Ava, and Gio gets news

Elsewhere, Lucas Jones opens up to Ava Jerome, sparking a conversation that may touch on Britt’s return and what it means for Brad Cooper’s potential comeback. At the same time, Emma Scorpio-Drake and Giovanni “Gio” Palmieri receive troubling updates connected to Professor Henry “Hank” Dalton.

With Dalton’s shipment looming, Emma and Gio brace for what’s ahead. The disturbing news leaves them unsettled, suggesting danger tied to Dalton’s actions. This development adds to the growing list of complications in Port Charles, with Dalton’s activities likely leading to further chaos in the coming days.

Catch General Hospital on ABC and Hulu.