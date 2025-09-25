General Hospital spoilers: Monica’s memorial continues as surprise guest Erika Slezak appears and key secrets stir in Port Charles

General Hospital airs on ABC and Hulu (Image via YouTube/ General Hospital)

General Hospital spoilers for Friday, September 26, 2025, tease another emotional and dramatic day in Port Charles as Monica Quartermaine’s memorial service continues. Loved ones gather to honor the legacy of the late matriarch, sharing heartfelt memories while also facing rising tensions.

Drew Cain’s presence sparks conflict, with some family members, questioning his motives and loyalty. Meanwhile, Ned leads a toast that reminds everyone just how much Monica meant to them.

But the real shake-up comes when Tracy encounters a mysterious woman at the Quartermaine crypt, marking the debut of daytime legend Erika Slezak on General Hospital.

Her arrival promises to ignite new storylines, bringing surprising Quartermaine connections and hidden ties to the surface.

As grief and celebration intertwine, secrets begin to stir, ensuring Monica’s farewell is not only a tribute but also a turning point for the future of the town.

General Hospital spoilers for Friday, September 26, 2025

Monica’s memorial service continues

The chapel is still filled with friends and loved ones as Monica Quartermaine's memorial service continues. The people of Port Charles, as well as the Quartermaine family, pause to remember the deceased matriarch and honor her.

The ceremony commemorates Monica's legacy as a physician and as a pillar of her family. With all these people present, there is still high emotion, and her life and her impact are still being told and retold.

Monica is remembered even when she is not present, and this farewell will continue to be felt within the community.

Drew Cain’s return

Drew Cain enters the chapel, and his arrival is not missed. Although he claims to be there as family, not everyone shares a warm welcome for him.

A feeling of tension fills the air as some relatives wonder about his motives and if his presence there is driven by anything other than mourning.

Drew later utters a stern oath to Martin Grey and vows to do whatever it takes to be a part of Monica's will and get what he believes he deserves.

This sparks unease, marking Drew as a disruptive figure during the emotional gathering.

A toast to Monica at the mansion

After the chapel service, the Quartermaines arrive at the family mansion to resume their tribute to Monica.

Ned Quartermaine gives a sincere toast, elevating his glass to the lady that he calls "the best of them." The family members follow suit, recalling Monica's inner strength, kindness, and impact on their lives.

The moment enables the people around her to come together in mutual sorrow while witnessing the connection she had established between them.

The toast summarizes Monica's significance and serves as a more subdued, contemplative extension of the public goodbye.

Lulu and Laura share a moment

Elsewhere, Lulu Spencer connects with her mother, Laura Collins, during the memorial. Lulu promises to help Laura remember, offering her support in keeping treasured memories alive.

While the specifics remain personal, Laura reacts with a smile, indicating a meaningful exchange between mother and daughter.

Tracy encounters a crypt intruder

Tracy Quartermaine eventually returns to the family crypt for some solitude, but only to find she is not alone. There is already a mysterious woman there, causing immediate suspicion and confrontation.

Tracy asks her why the intruder is in the crypt, laying the groundwork for a shocking revelation.

This is the introduction of Erika Slezak's character, who comes with dramatic ties to the Quartermaines and other Port Charles players.

Her arrival marks the start of fresh drama, making Monica's death the introduction of major storylines down the line.

Catch General Hospital on ABC and Hulu.