General Hospital spoilers: Jason’s rescue mission hits a snag, Scout is found safe, and Brennan corners Colette with threats

A still of Vaghn and Josslyn (Image via ABC Network)

In the upcoming episode of the daytime soap opera General Hospital, which is set to air on September 8, 2025, viewers can expect plenty of drama unfolding both inside and outside of Port Charles. The storyline takes an intense turn as Jason reassures Britt that he has every intention of bringing her back safely from Croatia.

Meanwhile, relief will wash over Molly when she finally learns that Scout is safe, giving her a much-needed moment of comfort amidst all the chaos.

Elsewhere, Brennan will be shown making a tense phone call, during which he issues a serious warning. At the same time, Josslyn and Vaughan remain tied up in captivity.

Even under duress, Josslyn refuses to stay silent; she boldly warns her captor that his reckless actions could endanger his own life if he continues down this path.

Disclaimer: This article is based on speculations and may contain spoilers

General Hospital spoilers for the episode set to air on September 8, 2025

Jason’s rescue mission

As seen in the previous episode of the daytime soap opera General Hospital, Josslyn and Vaughan cover blew up. Pascal received insider information that blew the agent's cover.

This shocking news left both Vaughan and Josslyn in shock; they also believe that there is a mole in WSB, and everyone knows it’s Collette.

Anyhow, further in the preview, Jason was seen assuring Britt that he would rescue her.

However, he would be left shaken when he discovered that Josslyn had been secretly working with WSB. Anyway, when he discovers that Josslyn is in danger, he will instinctively do anything to protect her. These revelations might drive him to take extra effort, also since Britt is there.

However, will Britt leave her mission and come back to Port Charles with him?

Brennan’s phone call

Back at Port Charles in General Hospital, Jack Brennan will remain as menacing as ever, continuing to hurl threats in Colette Moreau.

The big question is whether Colette will finally crack under the pressure and expose the identity of her secret employer.

Later, Brennan will be seen giving urgent orders over the phone, clearly unnerved by the possibility that Vaughan and Josslyn may already have met a grim fate.

His rising anxiety could signal that things are beginning to spiral out of his control, setting the stage for even bigger twists ahead.

Scout is safe

Elsewhere on General Hospital, Molly will be at peace when she receives a call about Scout being safe and sound. She will get a call from none other than Cody.

As Scout loves being near horses, she might be found in the stable on the Quartermaine property.

Though, as seen recently, Molly and Cody have drifted apart due to the “Ava” situation, this might be a moment where the two might come together and build a strong bond.

Meanwhile, Willow and Alexis were also worried when Scout vanished out of the blue. This might help the two take a sigh of relief after learning about Scout's whereabouts.

Elsewhere in Port Characles, Kristen and Ava might be seen bickering over the recent facade that they created. Speculations suggest that it might be related to what Ava recently did to Ric, which Kristen witnessed.

Catch the latest episodes of General Hospital on ABC or Hulu.

