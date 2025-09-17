General Hospital spoilers: Jason and Tracy grieve Monica, Britt makes a desperate job pitch and Sonny faces Gio’s $10,000 request

General Hospital airs on ABC and Hulu (Image via YouTube/ General Hospital)

General Hospital spoilers for Thursday, September 18, 2025, reveal an emotional and eventful day in Port Charles as multiple storylines take center stage. At the Quartermaine mansion, Jason Morgan and Tracy Quartermaine are left devastated following Monica Quartermaine’s sudden passing.

The two will grieve together, finding a rare moment of connection as they process the loss of their family matriarch. Elsewhere, Britt Westbourne returns to the hospital, determined to secure work despite the difficult circumstances surrounding her comeback.

She will approach Portia Robinson and Terry Rudolph with a desperate pitch, hoping they will agree to give her another chance.

Meanwhile, Gio turns to his grandfather, Sonny Corinthos, with a major request, asking for $10,000 to use as reward money in the search for his missing dog, Outback.

Also, Lulu Spencer navigates a difficult conversation with Charlotte Cassadine, adding more emotional weight to the day’s events.

Jason and Tracy grieve Monica

At the Quartermaine mansion, Jason Morgan breaks heartbreaking news to Tracy Quartermaine that Monica has died.

Tracy is not able to believe the news at first, holding on to a moment of denial when she queries Jason as to whether or not he is sure.

Jason assures her that he checked Monica himself and that there is no mistake.

The two share a moment of sorrow as they report her death and mourn together, united in their love for Monica despite past differences.

This marks the beginning of the Quartermaines’ emotional farewell to their family matriarch.

Lulu and Charlotte’s tense conversation

Lulu Spencer updates Charlotte Cassadine on Jack Brennan’s deal with Valentin Cassadine, which involves an in-person visit to Steinmauer. Lulu tells her daughter that she will be by her side if she agrees to see Valentin.

However, Charlotte may want to handle the visit alone, sparking another round of disagreement with her mother.

The decision ultimately rests in Charlotte’s hands, and her response could have lasting consequences.

Britt Westbourne seeks reinstatement

Britt Westbourne makes a determined move to secure her future by approaching Portia Robinson and Terry Rudolph at the hospital.

Hoping to return to work as soon as possible, Britt presents herself as eager and ready, even joking that, of course, she will come back to General Hospital.

However, her attempt to offer herself a position meets some resistance, forcing her to admit how desperate she truly is.

Britt swallows her pride and pleads with Portia and Terry for help, knowing her career stability depends on their willingness to give her another chance.

Gio turns to Sonny for help

Gio reaches out to his grandfather, Sonny Corinthos, for a favor, requesting $10,000 in reward money to aid in the search for his missing dog, Outback.

Sonny quickly agrees, assuring Gio that he can always rely on him for support.

What Gio does not realize is that Outback has already been found at the Quartermaine stables, where Cody Bell is secretly keeping her.

Molly Lansing-Davis becomes part of the cover-up as she agrees to help Cody hide the truth about the pup, setting up more complications in the days ahead.

Molly keeps a secret

Molly Lansing-Davis finds herself in unfamiliar territory when she decides to keep a secret instead of being kept in the dark. In this case, Molly aligns with Cody Bell to conceal the fact that Outback has already been located and is being hidden at the Quartermaine stables.

This marks a shift for Molly, who is more accustomed to having others conceal the truth from her.

Catch General Hospital on ABC and Hulu.