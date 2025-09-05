General Hospital spoilers for the next week from September 8 to 12, 2025

General Hospital airs on ABC and Hulu (Image via YouTube/ General Hospital)

General Hospital spoilers for the week of September 8, 2025, to September 12, 2025, promise high-stakes drama, shocking twists, and emotional reveals in Port Charles.

Britt’s future hangs in the balance as Jason springs into action, while Anna sharpens her focus on suspects in Drew’s shooting.

The investigation is set to take a dramatic turn with questioning, potential arrests, and plenty of misdirection as the mystery deepens.

Meanwhile, Josslyn and Vaughn face danger at the Five Poppies Resort, with a daring rescue on the horizon. Lulu and Dante prepare to share major news that could change their family’s future, just as a stunning return shakes the town to its core.

Nina finds herself navigating tempting propositions and difficult choices, while Sonny reveals his next move.

Monday, September 8, 2025: Jason springs into action and Britt faces trouble

The week kicks off with Jason taking decisive steps, which could tie into Britt’s alarming situation. Britt finds herself in increasing danger as her circumstances worsen, leaving her with major cause for concern.

Meanwhile, Anna focuses on her prime suspects in Drew’s shooting investigation, while Brennan is offered a deal that could shift alliances.

Meanwhile, Cody earns points with Molly, perhaps boosting his status in her eyes following the latest developments.

Tuesday, September 9, 2025: Britt’s time runs out and decisions are made

By Tuesday, the pressure mounts as time continues to run out for Britt, with questions about whether she will survive. Michael turns to Curtis' assistance, indicating a new dynamic after Drew has been shot.

Lulu has a major decision to make that Carly later advises on, spotlighting the family's changing situation.

Meanwhile, Alexis winds up revealing too much, causing trouble that can potentially harm her relationships and reputation.

Portia also turns things around in a surprising manner, further complicating the situation as the mystery and personal conflicts escalate in Port Charles.

Wednesday, September 10, 2025: Anna and Dante question a suspect

Midweek, Anna and Dante focus their attention on questioning a suspect connected to Drew’s shooting, advancing the ongoing investigation.

Willow turns to Chase for counsel, while Trina confides in Emma about her concerns, showing how the investigation and violence are affecting multiple families.

Carly offers Lulu advice as she considers her options, providing a mix of support and perspective.

Meanwhile, Nina receives a tempting proposition that could lead her down a complicated path, signaling that her role in upcoming events will become more significant.

Thursday, September 11, 2025: A shocking return shakes Port Charles

Thursday is a critical turning point when a surprising comeback shakes Port Charles to its core, leaving the town reeling.

Jason meets with resistance and is stonewalled, keeping him from going forward in his quest for the truth.

Nina reports crucial information to Lulu, while Dante is left in the dark, implying surprising changes at both a personal and professional level.

Lucas shifts the focus to Carly with incisive questions, causing tension as secrets long kept and urgent matters are poised to emerge.

Friday, September 12, 2025: Dante and Lulu reveal big news

The week concludes with Anna defending her actions as the investigation continues to intensify. Dante and Lulu reveal major news that could alter their future, tying back to earlier family discussions.

Elizabeth cautions Lucas, possibly steering him away from rash decisions, while Sonny reveals his plan, signaling his next move in response to recent events.

At the same time, Brennan demands answers, pushing for clarity as tensions rise. The revelations and decisions made on Friday ensure that the week ends on a note of suspense and anticipation.

Catch General Hospital on ABC and Hulu.