General Hospital spoilers for the next week from September 29 to October 3, 2025

General Hospital spoilers for the week of September 29, 2025, to October 3, 2025, promise a dramatic stretch in Port Charles filled with shocking revelations, emotional confrontations, and major turning points. Monica Quartermaine’s will reading shakes the Quartermaine family, with a surprise new arrival, Veronica Bard, adding to the tension.

Drew Cain’s schemes take unexpected turns as he faces setbacks both with the family inheritance and his efforts to frame Michael Corinthos.

Meanwhile, Nathan West’s return from the dead continues to send shockwaves, especially as loved ones grapple with his reappearance in Maxie’s absence.

Britt Westbourne, caught between secrets and rivalries, finds herself clashing with Lulu while trying to process family issues.

Elsewhere, Alexis Davis faces real danger, Anna Devane uncovers crucial evidence, and Portia Robinson braces for life-altering news.

With rivalries heating up and shocking twists on the horizon, General Hospital delivers a week fans will not want to miss.

Monday, September 29, 2025: Danger for Alexis and shocking news

The week starts with danger potentially facing Alexis Davis, as Nina Reeves shares news that shakes Port Charles to its core.

Anna Devane keeps looking into Drew Cain's shooting and discovers a new lead that can possibly change the case.

Meanwhile, Michael Corinthos goes about verifying his alibi so that it may stand the test of time.

Tracy Quartermaine assures everyone that she is not about to roll out the red carpet and welcome newcomer Veronica Bard with open arms, and tension between the Quartermaine family is just moments away.

These concurrent storylines create new drama and bring the high stakes into focus.

Tuesday, September 30, 2025: Tracy makes a vow, and Carly is questioned

On Tuesday, Sonny Corinthos makes a new connection that could influence his path forward, while Carly Spencer finds herself pulled into questioning. Ava Jerome lands in the right place at the right time, potentially shifting dynamics in her favor.

Meanwhile, Elizabeth Baldwin and Britt Westbourne clash in a heated confrontation, reflecting their ongoing tension.

Tracy makes a serious vow in response to Veronica Bard’s arrival, reinforcing her determination to protect the Quartermaine legacy. With alliances tested and secrets surfacing, tensions build across multiple fronts.

Wednesday, October 1, 2025: Monica’s will reading and Drew’s rage

Midweek, the highly anticipated reading of Monica Quartermaine’s will unfolds, sparking fireworks within the Quartermaine family.

The shocking outcome leaves Drew Cain on the warpath, fuming over the results. Britt Westbourne also faces startling developments that shake her perspective.

At the same time, Josslyn Jacks makes her return to town, though whether her presence will stir up peace or conflict remains to be seen.

Elsewhere, Isaiah expresses a keen interest in talking with Portia Robinson, suggesting important personal matters may be at hand. The day brings turning points for multiple characters.

Thursday, October 2, 2025: Search warrant and life-changing news

Anna Devane and Harrison Chase execute a search warrant together, presenting a united front in their investigation.

Meanwhile, Sonny Corinthos receives a critical warning that may influence his next steps. Gio makes a decision that could impact those close to him.

Britt Westbourne refuses to take things lightly and instead opts to play hardball in her dealings.

Portia Robinson receives life-changing news that could alter her trajectory permanently, forcing her to confront a deeply personal situation.

Thursday’s events underscore both the professional and personal battles unfolding in Port Charles.

Friday, October 3, 2025: Willow’s distress and revelations

The week closes with Willow Tait in an agitated state, though the reasons behind her distress remain pressing.

Carly Spencer seeks out Elizabeth Baldwin for a conversation that may stir unresolved issues between them.

Curtis Ashford develops a theory, which he shares with Portia Robinson, potentially influencing her next decisions.

Josslyn Jacks has a meeting with Brennan, pointing toward new developments in her return storyline.

Finally, Harrison Chase makes a significant revelation, ensuring that the week ends with another round of game-changing discoveries.

These moments leave the stage set for further drama ahead.

