General Hospital spoilers for the next week from September 15 to 19, 2025

General Hospital spoilers for the week of September 15, 2025, to September 19, 2025, reveal that Port Charles will be rocked by heartbreak, confrontations, and major turning points. A long-anticipated farewell begins as Monica’s passing affects her loved ones, particularly Jason and Tracy, who find unexpected comfort in each other.

Britt’s shocking return continues to stir strong emotions, leading to tense clashes with Obrecht and complicated encounters throughout the week.

Meanwhile, Josslyn and Vaughn’s risky romance faces new obstacles as Brennan takes action, while Jason struggles with a difficult secret involving Josslyn’s WSB involvement.

Elsewhere, Emma and Gio receive distressing news but lean on each other, even stepping into new romantic territory.

Molly wrestles with her feelings for Cody, Chase’s investigation puts strain on his relationship, and Lulu is drawn into helping someone in need.

With revelations, heartbreak, and emotional shifts ahead, the week promises major developments across Port Charles.

Monday, September 15, 2025: Britt and Obrecht clash, Drew covers his tracks, and Brennan punishes Josslyn and Vaughn

The week begins with Britt and Obrecht having a heated confrontation, where Obrecht lashes out at her daughter for faking her death. Britt fires back, blaming her mother for the person she has become.

Meanwhile, Anna receives new evidence, and Carly expresses her hurt.

Drew coerces Martin into assisting him in working the system and covering up for evidence linked to his plans.

Meanwhile, Brennan is angry at Josslyn and Vaughn for messing up their assignment and getting involved romantically, issuing a punishment that could tear them apart. Jason shares details about Croatia with Sonny and Carly.

Tuesday, September 16, 2025: Nina snaps, Molly confides, and Emma and Gio receive distressing news

On Tuesday, Nina loses her temper, while Molly turns to Elizabeth to confide in her about her struggles. Kristina shows her support for Cody, encouraging him despite his setbacks.

Across town, Lucas opens up to Ava, offering another layer of honesty in Port Charles.

The most difficult moment comes for Emma and Gio, who receive distressing news, likely tied to the ongoing turmoil surrounding the Outback.

Wednesday, September 17, 2025: Jason delivers news, and Kai makes a startling discovery

Midweek, Jason delivers somber news, setting off an emotional chain of events. Chase and Dante come together to compare notes, looking for connections in their ongoing investigations.

Cody is left taken aback by new developments that catch him off guard.

Britt faces a “scratchy encounter,” adding another tense situation to her return storyline. Meanwhile, Kai makes an alarming realization, which raises questions about what new dangers may be lurking in Port Charles.

This day also marks the start of the farewell to Monica, whose passing profoundly impacts her family.

Thursday, September 18, 2025: Britt swallows pride, Gio seeks Sonny’s help, and Charlotte confides in Lulu

On Thursday, Britt swallows her pride in a key moment that may shift her standing in Port Charles. Gio turns to Sonny for a favor, showing how far he is willing to go to step up for those he cares about.

Jason and Tracy share a moment of connection as they process the devastating news of Monica’s death together, despite their past differences.

Elsewhere, Charlotte opens up to Lulu about what she has been keeping inside, while Molly decides to keep a secret, setting up complications for her and those around her.

Friday, September 19, 2025: Lulu helps an accident victim, Jason voices regrets, and Elizabeth breaks bad news

The week ends with Lulu rushing to the scene of an accident victim, demonstrating again that she comes through in emergencies.

Jason owns up to his regrets, most especially over the time he lost with Monica.

Elizabeth has the duty of breaking the news of Monica's death to Drew, while Danny makes a passionate appeal.

Meanwhile, Gio delivers for Emma, as he demonstrates his loyalty and devotion at the moment she needs him most. The week closes with loss, regret, and new bonds forming amid Port Charles’ many challenges.

