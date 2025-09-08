General Hospital spoilers for next 2 weeks (September 9 to 19, 2025): What to expect, major developments, and more

Dante, Britt, Vaughn and Josslyn on General Hospital

The past is gearing up to reconnect with the present on General Hospital as Britt’s return is imminent in the upcoming episodes. With things gone out of hand in Dalmatia, Jason will rescue the Port Charles residents along with Britt.

Meanwhile, Josslyn’s secret will come out before the henchman, leaving him in a dilemma about its disclosure. Elsewhere, Drew will continue to fight for survival as the townspeople set up their alibis to evade suspicion.

The previous weeks on General Hospital highlighted Drew’s payback as an unknown assailant shot at him in the back. While he struggled to survive at the hospital, the townspeople looked at their alibis. On one hand, Alexis insisted Ava and Kristina remain her alibi, while on the other, Portia and Nina were approached by Jacinda for more money.

Elsewhere, Tracy, who reported Drew’s shootout, knew Michael was in the locality. At the same time, Willow was inexplicably missing from the hospital. Elsewhere, problems escalated in Dalmatia as Britt discovered the WSB agents held hostage, and Pascal discovered the doctor trying to call Jason using the burner phone.

With Jason back at the resort many rescues are coming up on the long-running ABC soap.

General Hospital: Britt’s return stuns all

Britt left message for Jason stating location and entry code, right before she was taken away by Pascal. Jason arrived at her room and followed the instructions to her lab. With Jason in Britt’s lab, he will likely land at the centre of the whole conspiracy and the WSB involvement. Britt may implore him to save Josslyn and Vaughn held captive in a side room.

Jason will likely be shocked to learn that Josslyn is a WSB agent. While Jason will rescue the agents, he will need to put in more effort to bring Britt back due to her medicine-dependence. The General Hospital spoilers suggest that soon Britt will return to town.

While Obrecht may rejoice, Dante and Lulu will be shocked to find Britt alive and in town. While awkward, they may eventually share the news with Rocco. Whether Rocco’s happiness at knowing his birth mother also improves his relationship with his parents remains to be seen.

General Hospital: Josslyn’s secret is out

As Jason goes in to rescue Britt, he may find Josslyn with Vaughn. It is likely that Britt or Joss, herself, informs the henchman about the duo’s WSB connection and being in Dalmatia on a mission. In an effort to escape safe, Josslyn may reveal the truth to Jason. However, she may implore the latter to keep it a secret from Carly.

Meanwhile, Brennan may realize the danger for his agents as his mission fails. He may try to get his agents back home safe. Moreover, he may debate how to handle Joss’s news if she dies. As such, he will be relieved to find them back in town.

However, the WSB chief will dislike the romantic bond developing between Joss and Vaughn. After he warns his agents against it, Joss may go behind his back to reconnect with Vaughn. Moreover, she may continue to keep the WSB side of her a secret from her mother.

General Hospital: Dante has a lot on his plate

So far Dante has supported Lulu’s stance about their son and Obrecht’s closeness. Moreover, he tried to connect to Gio. The upcoming weeks on General Hospital may find Dante facing the shock of finding Britt alive. To add to his difficult situation, he and Lulu will plan to break the news to Rocco themselves. They may want to protect the teenager while offering support.

Moreover, Dante is also one of the cops assisting Commissioner Anna in Drew’s shootout case. While he and Chase will try to keep their actions professional, Chase will land in some conflict of interest involving Willow. However, Dante, although not connected to Drew directly, will need to question his brother, Michael, on the case.

General Hospital: Michael looks for his alibi

With Drew in hospital following an attack on his life, all related parties in Port Charles are supposed to keep their alibis ready before questioning. However, Tracy, who discovered Drew’s body and alerted the authorities, possibly saw Michael’s vehicle near Drew’s house. As such, she may insist Michael get his alibi ready.

Michael will like to have the woman, he met in the pub, speak for him. GH viewers know, the woman is Jacinda. While Michael was not with Jacinda the whole time, he may want her to lie that she was with him during the time of the shootout. However, he does not know her name and is finding it a problem to track her.

Meanwhile, the escort wants to extort more money out of Nina and Portia. The General Hospital spoilers suggest that Portia will lose her temper and push Jacinda back. Whether that backfires on them remains to be seen.

Stay tuned to General Hospital to watch the unfolding drama surrounding Drew’s attack as Jason brings Britt home shaking up many lives.