General Hospital spoilers for next 2 weeks (September 3 to 12, 2025): What to expect, major developments, and more

From left to right, Josslyn, Drew and Ric of General Hospital

Outcomes of mob enmities have finally arrived on General Hospital as Judge Heran becomes collateral damage. The upcoming episodes will see the authorities scrambling to make sense of the sudden death. Meanwhile, Congressman Drew will face a dire situation as he struggles for life at the hospital.

At the same time, Ric Lansing’s absence will worry his daughter, Molly, and former spouse, Elizabeth. Elsewhere, Josslyn may be rescued from her danger by someone close to her.

The past few weeks on General Hospital saw the Dalmatian resort harboring secrets. Pascal held Josslyn and Vaughn hostage. A curious Britt tricked the security away from a closed door to look in.

She was stunned to find Vaughn and Josslyn tied up inside. However, she rushed away when Joss asked for help.

In town, Drew continued his rampage over his enemies getting Stella arrested and going after Michael, while manipulating Willow back on his side. Both Nina and Elizabeth were stunned by Willow’s decision.

Meanwhile, a scuffle between Ric and Ava landed Ric in trouble as Ava rendered him unconscious. Alexis and Kristina collaborated in holding him hostage.

Elsewhere, Detective Chase tried talking to Judge Heran who immediately reported it to someone. While Sonny wanted to talk to the Judge, Sidwell told Marco about needing to get to her before the mob boss.

In the meantime, on the long-running ABC soap, Rocco and Danny discovered a floating body, which seemed like that of Heran.

General Hospital: Ric is conspicuous for his absence

As GH fans may know, Ava hit Ric on the head after learning about his plan to rob her of the extortion money. Moreover, she threatened to take down Kristina if she was reported to the police.

As such, Alexis and Kristina helped her hold Ric hostage. Additionally, Alexis refused to get him out when he requested her.

The General Hospital spoilers suggest that Molly may soon realize her father missing from town. Since she will be unable to reach out to him, or his phone, she may wonder about his whereabouts.

At the same time, Elizabeth may also notice Ric’s absence. She may ask Molly about her father.

However, if Molly tries to talk to her mother to find out whether the latter has any information on her father, Alexis may try to cook up some excuse to keep Molly from looking for her father.

She may also use Ric’s phone to send some fake messages to Molly or Liz to ward them off.

General Hospital: Josslyn is rescued

Recently held hostage, Josslyn gave Pascal a false code to Brennan’s safe. As mentioned before, when Britt stumbled into their room, she desperately asked for help to escape.

However, Britt rushed away leaving her surprised. Both Josslyn and Vaughn may be in serious peril before any help arrives since Pascal, Colette and the rest will soon know that Joss’s intel was wrong.

The General Hospital spoilers suggest that Britt may rush to her room and bring Jason’s burner phone to good use. She may call Jason or leave a message about the two WSB agents.

Jason will likely be the knight in shining armor as he rescues both the agents and takes them home.

While he may persuade Britt to make a safe escape along with them, whether he realizes that Joss is a WSB agent remains to be seen.

Moreover, he may want to apprise Carly about Joss’s danger but the latter will convince him not to worry her mother.

General Hospital: Payback for Drew's atrocities

The last couple of months have seen Congressman Drew cultivate more enemies than allies in town.

Cornering Stella for insurance fraud and serving restraining orders to Scout’s family and friends were the nails to his proverbial coffin.

The upcoming arc of General Hospital will likely find the Congressman meeting his retribution. He may be attacked and severely injured by an unknown assailant.

He may fight for his life at the hospital. With a townful of enemies, Drew’s situation will likely have many suspects for the PCPD to go through.

Stay tuned to General Hospital to discover Drew’s danger and watch Jason rescue Josslyn and Britt.