General Hospital spoilers for next 2 weeks (August 19 to 29, 2025): What to expect, major developments, and more

From lefthand side, Sonny, Drew, Jason and Britt on General Hospital

Enemies will be brought to their knees while past alliances are renewed on General Hospital’s upcoming storyline. As Jason reconnects with Britt, more drama is in store including some with Josslyn’s secret. Meanwhile, Drew will realize his tactic failed to defeat Sonny and Michael. Elsewhere, Stella faces unprecedented problems in the coming weeks.

The past week on General Hospital found Drew stooping to dirty tricks as he demanded Danny’s arrest. Moreover, he declared forbidding Scout from maintaining relationships with any of her family members. On the other hand, Gio was seen juggling his emotions and advices from elders in town.

Meanwhile, Josslyn and Vaughn faced a snag as Colette blew their cover. As a result, Josslyn was taken off the mission. However, she found Vaughn facing danger from an assassin and decided to act like an agent. Elsewhere, Jason checked into the Dalmatian resort as John Moore. He was shocked to spot Britt in the premises as was she.

General Hospital: Drew garners more foes yet fails to upset Sonny

The past few months saw Drew making an enemy of Michael, Sonny, Carly and Nina. He also decided to cut off Scout from her brothers, Danny and Rocco, and her grandmother, Alexis. With Willow no longer on his side, he is putting in effort to win her back. As such, his latest moves have been about trying to frame Michael and extort Sonny, and framing Stella as revenge on Curtis.

However, the General Hospital spoilers suggest that Drew may be making a mistake with his current tactics. For one, framing Stella may grant him another enemy in Martin who likes the medical insurance expert. Although an interested party, Martin will try to get Stella exonerated. For that, he may collaborate with Curtis and Portia who already want to take Drew down.

On the other hand, Drew may want to put Michael in prison. However, this will likely destroy Sidwell’s leverage on Sonny. As such, Sidwell will consider Drew a liability and ensure his inability to ensnare Michael. Lastly, when Alexis hears from Molly that the Congressman is isolating little Scout from all her family members, she may react to keep Sam’s daughter close.

As such, the upcoming episodes will find Sonny and Michael have an advantage over the Congressman, leaving him furious. At the same time, Alexis is slated to take serious action towards securing Scout’s future.

General Hospital: Many arcs lead to Britt

Jason recently discovered Britt at the Dalmatian resort where she is staying. He also questioned her about being alive. Soon, Britt will open up about most of the hidden truths connected to her. However, if Jason asks her to leave along with him, she will likely explain how she gets her medicines in exchange for working for her employer. As such, she must stay on the project to keep him happy.

Meanwhile, Josslyn recognized Britt and joined the dots with Dalton’s project. With their mission aborted, they have limited time to get some intel. Josslyn may consider meeting Britt head on and garnering all information they can before fleeing. This may expose her role in WSB to Britt and Jason.

Elsewhere on General Hospital, Rocco is still obsessed with wanting to know more about Britt, Obrecht and his babyhood. As such, he may defy his mother’s warnings about Obrecht. At the same time, Lulu will find Outback too much to handle.

General Hospital: Maxie may face a medical emergency

Recently, Sidwell suggested to Tracy and the Deception ladies to leave Sonny’s investment be. As they voted in favor of letting sleeping dogs lie, Maxie was voted against the team. As such, Deception will not bring any proceedings or complaint against Sonny. However, Maxie wanted to do the right thing and consulted Martin about it. However, Sidwell learnt from Lucy that Maxie voted against the motion.

The General Hospital spoilers suggest that Sidwell will likely try to take Maxie out of the equation. With Monday’s episode of August 18, 2025, showing Maxie fainting after applying a cosmetic product, she will be taken to the hospital soon. It is likely that Lucas will attend to her and desperately try to save her.

However, this may be Maxie’s exit arc. Fans may remember that the Maxie actor, Kristen Storms, recently announced taking a break from the show for a personal trip. As such, Maxie’s medical issue may keep her away from Deception and the soap’s storyline for some time. Whether Sidwell is caught for his involvement remains to be seen.

Stay tuned to ABC to catch all the drama in the coming weeks as Maxie faces a crisis, Drew sees a setback and Britt reveals her secrets on General Hospital.