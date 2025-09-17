General Hospital spoilers: Britt wakes up confused, Jason delivers tragic news and Chase wrestles with a heartbreaking dilemma

A still of Carly and Chase (Image via ABC Network)

In the upcoming episode of the daytime soap opera General Hospital, which is set to air on September 17, 2025, things are set to take a dramatic turn in Port Charles. As Chase will confide in Brook Lynn, Willow will confront Tracy, leaving her in shock. Dante will catch Cody in an awkward and unsettling moment, leaving him shaken. Elsewhere, Vaughn and Josslyn will likely discuss their plan. Meanwhile, Carly will have a direct conversation with Jason, insisting that he must not hide anything about their children from her.



Disclaimer: This article is based on speculations and may contain spoilers

General Hospital spoilers for September 17, 2025

Chase's confidential confessions

In the upcoming episode of the daytime soap General Hospital, which is set to air on September 17, 2025, Chase will find himself in a difficult position and will turn to his wife, Brook Lynn Quartermaine, for advice. He has information he believes could save Willow Tait from a terrible mistake, but he is under strict orders from Anna Devane not to reveal it.

This classified information is about a wire transfer found in Drew Cain's safe, which supposedly links him to a bribery scandal involving Sonny Corinthos and Brick. While Chase might be unable to share the details with Brook Lynn, it is speculated that he will at least be able to discuss the broader strokes of the investigation with Dante Falconeri as they catch up on the case's progress.

Dante's unexpected visit

Elsewhere on General Hospital, Dante Falconeri will be making a stop at Cody Bell's place. The spoilers suggest that Dante will arrive at an unexpected moment, catching Cody off guard. It appears that Dante is trying to prevent Cody from making a foolish decision. Anyhow, it would be interesting to see how exactly Dante plans to stop, and how Cody will react to this surprising intervention.

Kai's anxious, and Willow's confronting Tracy

Meanwhile, an alarming bell will be ringing for Kai Taylor as he comes to a realization that is set to leave him feeling deeply unsettled. Speculations suggest that his break-in with Trina Robinson could be discovered, causing him to worry about the potential consequences. On the other hand, Willow Tait will confront Tracy Quartermaine. Willow will give Tracy some very stern advice and hopes that she takes it to heart.

However, it seems Willow’s attempt to intimidate Tracy will not be successful, which is a predictable but nonetheless dramatic turn of events for General Hospital. The rivalry between Willow and Tracy continues to be a central conflict.

The Britt, Josslyn, and Vaughn conundrum

Further on General Hospital, Josslyn Jacks and S. Vaughn will be discussing Britt in the bungalow. While Jason has been cooperative about keeping Josslyn’s WSB job a secret, Vaughn will be skeptical about Britt’s willingness to do the same. Josslyn will have to accept the possibility that Britt might expose her, but they will hope that Britt continues to prove helpful.

As for Britt, she will wake up in a state of confusion, unsure of her location. She will probably be in the spare room above Bobbie’s since Jason promised to find her a place to stay. The unfolding drama surrounding this trio is poised to be a major highlight of the upcoming General Hospital episode.

Elsewhere on the General Hospital, Carly Spencer will lay down a warning for Jason, telling him that he must tell her if he learns anything about one of their children. Speculations suggest that before Jason can even respond, Britt might make an appearance in search of coffee, leading to a tense encounter with Carly.

Catch the latest episodes of General Hospital on ABC and Hulu.