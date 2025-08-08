General Hospital spoilers: Britt breaks the rules, Lulu and Dante explode, and Anna challenges Jason’s resolve

General Hospital airs on ABC and Hulu (Image via YouTube/ General Hospital)

General Hospital spoilers for Friday, August 8, 2025, promise a dramatic and high-stakes episode as several major storylines intensify. In Croatia, Britt Westbourne reaches her limit and refuses to follow any more orders, throwing down an ultimatum at the Five Poppies resort.

Back in Port Charles, Lulu Spencer and Dante Falconeri are livid after a mysterious summons to Laura’s office leads to revelations, possibly connected to Rocco and Liesl Obrecht. Meanwhile, Anna Devane makes a move in front of Carly and Brennan, and later shares critical insight with Jason Morgan.

Jason also finds himself at odds with Alexis Davis, who voices concern over Drew’s plans involving Scout. With Drew pushing Elizabeth for help regarding Willow, and Curtis reflecting on his marriage with Jordan, the episode is packed with difficult decisions.

General Hospital spoilers for Friday, August 8, 2025

Britt goes on strike in Croatia

At the Five Poppies resort, Britt Westbourne has had enough. Still held under tight restrictions by the man running the mission, she refuses to follow any more orders. Unable to go out or even access her own vehicle, Britt declares she is on strike until she gets more freedom.

Her growing frustration reaches a boiling point, and this rebellion may have serious consequences, especially if it disrupts the WSB’s ongoing operations in the region.

Lulu and Dante are furious over Rocco

Lulu Spencer and Dante Falconeri are summoned to Laura Collins’ office, but they are left baffled as to why. Eventually, they receive news that enrages them, likely related to Liesl Obrecht. Despite being warned to keep her distance, Liesl may have gotten too close to Rocco again.

The teen has been seeking answers about the woman who once took him during his infancy. Dante and Lulu’s emotional outburst hints at a possible new clash over how Liesl fits into Rocco’s life, and whether that connection is safe.

Anna’s strategic interference and a hint for Jason

Anna Devane inserts herself into multiple conversations. First, she confronts Brennan and Carly with a bold reminder of “unfinished business,” carefully skirting the risk of revealing classified WSB information. Anna’s goal seems to be steering the conversation toward Josslyn’s location in Dubrovnik without directly implicating herself.

Later, she meets Jason Morgan again, urging him to reconsider his passive stance regarding Britt. With the Dalmatia clue now on Jason’s radar, Anna may be subtly pushing him toward the resort and a long-overdue reunion.

Drew pushes Elizabeth over Willow

Drew Cain corners Elizabeth Baldwin at the hospital, continuing his misguided campaign to “help” Willow Tait. He asks Liz whether Willow is truly better off now and pressures her to intervene. Drew’s insistence on reuniting with Willow and helping her regain access to her children crosses into harassment territory.

He may be using the Daisy Gilmore blackmail situation to manipulate Willow and others, keeping himself entangled in issues that are not his to fix.

Alexis warns Jason about Scout

Elsewhere, Alexis Davis delivers troubling news to Jason regarding Scout. She informs him that Drew is planning to move Scout to Washington, D.C., and wants her to start touring schools. Jason is concerned, especially for Danny, who shares a close bond with his younger sister.

Alexis questions whether Scout’s needs are really being considered. Jason is left contemplating whether to intervene, and if so, how, given that Drew currently holds the legal power.

Catch General Hospital on ABC and Hulu.