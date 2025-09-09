General Hospital spoilers: Anna and Dante grill a suspect, Trina opens up to Emma, and Nina faces a tempting proposition

General Hospital airs on ABC and Hulu (Image via YouTube/ General Hospital)

General Hospital spoilers for Wednesday, September 10, 2025, tease another tense day in Port Charles as the “Who Shot Drew” investigation intensifies.

Anna Devane and Dante Falconeri zero in on their next suspect, determined to break through conflicting alibis and half-truths.

Meanwhile, Trina Robinson leans on Emma Scorpio-Drake for support as the suspicion surrounding her own family begins to weigh heavily.

Over at the hospital, Willow Tait turns to Harrison Chase for guidance, though her ties to Drew complicate matters.

Nina Reeves also finds herself at a crossroads when she is presented with a tempting proposition that could alter her loyalties and her future.

Elsewhere, Carly Spencer gives Lulu Spencer unexpected advice about handling Charlotte, while Portia Robinson and Elizabeth Baldwin each wrestle with how much truth to reveal.

Anna and Dante interrogate a suspect

The investigation into Drew Cain’s shooting remains the central focus as Anna Devane and Dante Falconeri move on to their next suspect.

With multiple alibis being questioned and several motives in play, Anna and Dante press for answers, hoping to find cracks in the stories they have been told.

This new round of interrogation could shift the spotlight toward Michael Corinthos, who is already facing scrutiny for his alleged involvement.

Willow and Chase navigate tensions

Willow Tait confers with Harrison Chase as the investigation looms over her. Chase directly asks Willow if she still intends to reunite with Drew, noting how it would look suspicious if she backed out now.

Their conversation carries weight, since Chase’s role as a detective places him close to the case while Willow herself remains under suspicion.

Willow may be seeking reassurance, but her connection to Drew and her potential inconsistencies leave her in a precarious position.

Elizabeth Baldwin later acknowledges to Lucas Jones that if questioned, she may contradict Willow’s account, which could damage Willow’s credibility further.

Trina confides in Emma and plans with Kai

Trina Robinson, shaken by the investigation and her parents’ names surfacing as suspects, leans on Emma Scorpio-Drake for support.

With her closest confidante, Josslyn, out of town, Emma becomes the friend she can turn to in a difficult moment.

While Trina does not fully reveal her presence at Drew’s house the night of the shooting, she does express doubts and concerns about Kai Taylor.

Meanwhile, Kai strategizes with Trina, suggesting ways they can protect themselves if suspicion shifts in their direction.

Trina remains conflicted but listens to Kai’s plan, balancing her unease with the reality of their potential exposure.

Nina faces a tempting proposition

Nina Reeves finds herself confronted with an enticing proposal that could impact her ties to both family and allies.

Having already shown her willingness to bend the truth for Trina’s sake, Nina now must decide how far she is willing to go.

This new offer could tie into Jacinda’s return or Brennan’s maneuverings, both of which complicate Nina’s loyalties.

Later, Nina is expected to update Lulu, suggesting her choice may directly influence Charlotte’s situation as well.

With shifting alliances and hidden agendas surrounding Drew’s shooting, Nina’s decision could pull her deeper into dangerous territory.

Carly advises Lulu, and Portia converses with Isaiah

Elsewhere in Port Charles, Carly Spencer gives Lulu Spencer advice that catches her off guard.

Carly appears to suggest that Lulu consider allowing Charlotte Cassadine to maintain contact with Valentin at Steinmauer, insisting Brennan’s judgment should be trusted.

Lulu, however, struggles with the idea, given her daughter’s history of risky behavior and Valentin’s influence. At the same time, Portia Robinson has a heart-to-heart with Isaiah Gannon, who makes it clear that he wants a real romance.

Portia opts for secrecy, choosing to maintain appearances at home as the fallout from Drew’s shooting continues to ripple through their lives.

General Hospital airs on ABC and Hulu.