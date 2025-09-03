General Hospital spoilers: Anna and Chase hunt for Drew’s shooter, Trina is left shaken, and Curtis confides in Jordan

General Hospital airs on ABC and Hulu (Image via YouTube/ General Hospital)

General Hospital spoilers for Thursday, September 4, 2025, tease a tense and emotional day in Port Charles as the fallout from Drew Cain’s shooting continues to spread. With Congressman Cain critically wounded after being shot in the back, the PCPD launches a full investigation.

Anna Devane and Detective Harrison Chase waste no time in interviewing suspects, determined to uncover who pulled the trigger.

Meanwhile, the shooting leaves Trina Robinson shaken as she struggles with guilt over what she witnessed and questions about her own mother’s potential involvement.

Elsewhere, Curtis Ashford turns to Jordan Ashford for support, opening up about his suspicions and personal turmoil in the aftermath of the attack.

As the investigation intensifies, Nina Reeves makes a risky move, Alexis Davis pushes back against Dante Falconeri, and Tracy Quartermaine scrambles to protect Monica from the truth.

The mystery deepens, and almost everyone in Port Charles remains a suspect.

General Hospital spoilers for Thursday, September 4, 2025

Anna and Chase investigate Drew’s shooting

Drew Cain’s shooting sends shockwaves across Port Charles, prompting Anna Devane and Detective Harrison Chase to begin questioning suspects.

With Drew having made numerous enemies in recent months, the list of potential culprits is long.

Chase will step in to defend certain individuals, including Willow Tait and Tracy Quartermaine, while Anna remains skeptical about their innocence.

The detectives will be busy untangling alibis, motives, and inconsistent statements.

Trina struggles after the attack

Trina Robinson is left traumatized by the shooting, especially as she and Kai Taylor were at Drew's home when the shooting took place. Hiding in his room, they heard everything but were unable to do anything.

Trina is now guilty of not coming to Drew's aid earlier and is concerned about what her parents might have done.

Her anxieties escalate when she thinks her mother, Portia Robinson, may have been involved in the shooting.

Trina confides in Kai, stating firmly that she is caught between keeping her family safe and enduring the shock of what she has seen.

Nina raises suspicion

Nina Reeves makes a risky move that could backfire. She arrives at General Hospital eager to learn about Drew’s condition, but her slip of knowledge quickly raises red flags.

When she mentions Drew’s shooting, Willow Tait grows suspicious, demanding to know how Nina found out before the news was widely reported.

Nina may claim she heard it elsewhere, but Willow will question her timing and motives.

Meanwhile, Lulu Spencer also stirs curiosity when she meets with someone at the Port Charles Grill about a risky move, potentially linking her to the ongoing drama surrounding Drew’s attack and its aftermath.

Alexis pushes back against Dante

At Alexis Davis’ home, Dante Falconeri arrives with questions, clearly suspecting she might have played a role in the shooting.

Alexis refuses to be intimidated, cutting the interrogation short once she realizes she is viewed as a suspect. She reminds Dante that he lacks the evidence to press charges and firmly asks him to leave.

While Alexis attempts to end the conversation, her behavior may only make Dante more determined to keep her under scrutiny.

With Alexis already involved in Ric’s captivity, Dante’s suspicions add another layer of tension to her story.

Curtis confides in Jordan

Curtis Ashford finds himself confiding in Jordan Ashford amid the chaos. His relationship with Portia remains strained, and Drew’s shooting only complicates matters further.

Curtis vents his frustration and shares his suspicions, which may point to his own actions at Drew’s house being questioned.

Tracy wants Monica to be protected

Tracy Quartermaine also seizes control, charging Michael Corinthos with keeping Monica in the dark about the entire situation. Tracy demands that Monica be protected from knowing the details, understanding how crushing the news would be to her.

However, with Drew’s shooting spreading rapidly across town, keeping Monica in the dark may prove nearly impossible.

Catch General Hospital on ABC and Hulu.