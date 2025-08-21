General Hospital spoiler video sneak peek (August 21, 2025): Molly goes to Cody, Nina asks Ava to keep a secret and Drew’s plan fails

Clockwise from left, Drew, Cody, Molly, Nina and Ava on General Hospital

Weapons are drawn and battles are on in the current storyline of General Hospital. With Drew ready to frame Michael and Stella as his revenge plot, he may find himself facing resistance from his soldiers.

Elsewhere, some friendships come handy in Port Charles as Nina and Ava reconnect and Molly reaches out to Cody again.

General Hospital Preview, the YouTube channel that presents the show’s teasers, released a video to suggest the arcs for August 21, 2025. The video sees Molly approaching Cody with a request as she says:

“I have a question that requires your expertise.”

Molly may reach out to Cody with an excuse after realizing he is upset. Meanwhile, Nina reconnects with her best friend Ava. She warns her friend:

“You need to promise, you are going to keep this to yourself.”

Evidently, Nina has a secret to share that Ava cannot afford to spill. Elsewhere, Drew’s evil scheme to target his enemies seems to have failed. Martin offers his cooperation under a condition. He states:

“Stop the investigation. I will sign your statement.”

This is after Drew demands his attorney sign his legal statement against Michael for public assault. The long-running ABC daily soap also covers other story arcs that include Turner’s assurance, Tracy’s advice for Brook Lynn and Curtis’s realization.

General Hospital: Important events to look out for on August 21, 2025

The YouTube video mentioned before opens its teaser showing Curtis and Stella in a scene. As Curtis grasps Drew’s role in the investigation, Stella may ask him to accept defeat since Drew seems to be winning this round. However, Curtis will be reluctant to give in to the Congressman’s schemes.

The teaser moves on to show Tracy agitated and emphatic as she advises Brook Lynn. This may be connected to Maxie’s comatose condition. The Quartermaine matriarch may ask her granddaughter to step up to her friend’s needs disregarding Lulu’s presence.

The General Hospital teaser next shows Molly reaching out to Cody. Molly may have trivial questions related to the characters of her book. While there, she may notice Cody’s mental state and offer comfort. Cody may share his grief about Maxie’s health with her. This might make them both realize that they have feelings for each other.

Meanwhile, Rick is shown asking someone what he has done for them. This may involve Elizabeth as the lawyer will try to bond with his former spouse. Elizabeth, in return, may praise Ric’s work towards handling Willow’s case.

At the same time, Ava may spot them together. Elsewhere, Ava sits down with Nina where the latter has a secret to share. While the subject of Nina’s intel is open for guesses, Ava will try to remain tight-lipped about it.

The following General Hospital scene on the promo video shows Martin standing his ground against Drew. Since Martin’s signature will make the congressman’s complaint official, the latter may need to weigh his options. If he is unwilling to call off the inquiry into Stella, Martin will not sign. With that Sonny and Michael can go off free of charges.

The final frame of the teaser shows a smiling Turner. The ADA is seen assuring the mob boss that things look favorable. While Justine may enjoy watching Drew troubled by his own nasty plans, she will also be happy to let her newly acquired friend, Sonny, go free.

While the General Hospital promo video does not tease it, Lulu and Obrecht are slated to bond after the latter helped Lulu explain Maxie’s condition to her children. The two women will likely discuss their past and Britt.

Tune in to ABC to watch Drew flop in his scheme and find out Nina’s secret on General Hospital.