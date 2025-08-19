General Hospital spoiler video sneak peek (August 19, 2025): Maxie collapses, Jason crosses paths with Britt, and Carly lashes out at Nina

Clockwise from left, Jason, Britt, Maxie, Carly and Nina on General Hospital

An unexpected victim is claimed on General Hospital’s upcoming episodes as Maxie passes out inexplicably. While it may turn out to be a sabotage, the beneficiary of the move is open for guesses. Meanwhile, Britt has an explanation to offer to Jason. At home, Carly and Nina have another faceoff as they discuss Willow’s situation.

The YouTube teaser video released by the channel, General Hospital Preview, shows Maxie’s dire situation. She seems to have fainted on the floor of the Home & Heart promo shoot in the episode for August 19, 2025. There is a cry for help:

“Somebody needs to call an ambulance.”

Maxie passed out after feeling dizzy on applying one of the cosmetic products to her face. Meanwhile, Jason has a straightforward question for Britt. He asks:

“How did you survive Heather’s attack?”

He is seen approaching Britt’s room to get all the answers. Elsewhere, Nina faces Carly’s wrath as the latter tells her:

“Everything Willow has lost, that’s on you.”

Nina may have asked Carly to convince Michael about Willow’s visitation rights. Some of the other story arcs to feature on the long-running ABC soap involve Diane’s advice to Michael, Drew’s official complaint, and Josslyn’s strategy for their next move.

General Hospital: Important storylines to watch out for on August 19, 2025

After threatening Sonny and declaring his intentions to Sidwell, Drew is seen reporting a crime in the opening scene of the YouTube teaser video mentioned before. This is likely about Michael hitting him in a public space. Since Sonny refused to bow down to his extortion, the Congressman will want to put Michael in prison despite Sidwell warning him against this move.

The General Hospital teaser moves on to show longtime rivals, Nina and Carly. Since Carly puts all the blame on Nina’s actions for Willow’s loss, an easy guess suggests Nina wanted her nemesis to help solve Willow’s visitation rights. However, in the face of Carly's accusations, Nina may lose her temper.

The next frame shows Sonny getting Diane for legal advice. This may be about Drew’s complaint against Michael and the latter’s legal defence. As such, the attorney points out that Michael knew what he was doing when he hit Drew. It is expected that his thoughtless action will cost him his peace, freedom, and possibly his children.

The following scene of the General Hospital teaser has ADA Turner visiting Anna Devane. Since the commissioner doubts that it may be a trap, the ADA likely showed an allegiance towards Sonny. She may show an inclination to protect the mob boss against Drew’s extortion, which will intrigue Anna.

The next scene of the preview video moves to Dalmatia, where agents Josslyn and Vaughn are discussing their strategies. With their covers blown, they have few options left. Since Joss knows Britt, she offers to talk to the scientist to get some information before clearing out of the premises.

Meanwhile, Jason is at Britt’s door. While both are shocked to see each other, it may be time for some explanations. The first question Jason has for his former lover is about her survival from the poisoned injury from Heather’s hook. Britt will likely tell him how a medicine keeps her going. As she gives the henchman snippets of information, she may also want to know his reason for visiting the Five Poppies Resort.

The closing scene of the General Hospital episode promo shows the Home & Heart studio with Maxie unconscious on the floor. As Lucy, Brook Lynn, and Flora bend over her, someone calls out for an ambulance. The soap’s spoilers suggest, Maxie may be on her exit arc, schemed by Sidwell, since the latter wants to stop her from bringing the police on Sonny.

Tune in to General Hospital for more drama as Maxie fights for life and Britt opens up to Jason.