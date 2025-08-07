General Hospital recap: What happened on August 6, 2025?

General Hospital airs on ABC and Hulu (Image via YouTube/ General Hospital)

On the August 6, 2025, episode of General Hospital, family loyalty, past mistakes, and personal grudges collide across town. Chase confronts Michael over his treatment of Willow, while Willow confides in Isaiah, inadvertently revealing a damaging secret.

Rocco’s growing curiosity about Britt and Obrecht alarms Lulu, sparking concern over her son’s shifting loyalties. Jason offers Obrecht some advice about honesty, while Laura and Dante discuss how best to support Rocco through the unfolding situation.

Meanwhile, Tracy gathers Brook Lynn, Lucy, and Maxie to reconsider their plan to turn Sonny in to the police, ultimately calling for a vote that leaves Maxie outnumbered. At the hospital, Sonny and Turner continue building rapport after the softball game, and Carly warns Lulu not to push Rocco further away.

At the Metro Court pool, Chase approaches Michael to talk about Willow, but Michael shuts him down. Chase reminds Michael that he helped end his marriage to Willow and argues that Michael owes her some compassion. Michael insists that Willow’s issues go beyond Drew and that she has made her own choices. Chase accuses him of punishing Willow despite her efforts to change and be a good mother.

Elsewhere, Lulu vents to Carly about Obrecht cheering for Rocco at the softball game. She asks Carly to help drive Obrecht out of town. Carly acknowledges Britt’s past mistakes but points out that she changed and died saving Joss. Lulu, emotional, says Rocco is slipping away and fears losing more time with him. Carly warns that trying to keep Rocco away from learning about Britt and Obrecht may only push him closer to them.

In the park, Rocco and Danny talk to Jason about the game. Obrecht arrives with a foam finger and offers to take them out for ice cream. Jason privately tells her that while she may see Rocco as a connection to Britt, she should be honest with him about Britt’s past. Obrecht seems to take the advice. Rocco later tells Danny he likes Obrecht and wants to learn more about her and Britt, even though his parents disapprove.

In Laura’s office, she asks Dante whether Sonny had anything to do with Marco’s disappearance. Dante says there is no evidence against Sonny. Laura and Dante agree that arresting Sonny would further upset Rocco, who is already struggling. Dante is okay with Rocco’s curiosity about Britt, but knows Lulu will not easily accept it.

At the hospital, Sonny brings an injured Turner in after the game. When Willow comes to help, Sonny asks for another nurse, citing the situation with Michael. Turner is surprised at Sonny’s empathy for Willow. He admits he is shocked the judge did not give her visitation rights. The two bond as they joke about the game, and Sonny later returns with a wheelchair to give her a ride home.

Meanwhile, Willow confides in Isaiah that she regrets trusting Drew and reveals he blackmailed her, something Portia warned her about. She quickly asks Isaiah to keep it quiet, and he agrees.

At the Quartermaine mansion, Tracy gathers Maxie, Lucy, and Brook Lynn and says they are not going to the police about Sonny. She argues it could backfire. Maxie protests but is outvoted. Tracy warns that an investigation could uncover other issues Natalia may have left behind.

The episode ends with Rocco telling Jason he wishes he had known Britt. Jason quietly replies, “So do I.”

Catch General Hospital on ABC and Hulu.