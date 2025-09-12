What happened on General Hospital today? Recap for September 12, 2025

General Hospital airs on ABC and Hulu (Image via YouTube/ General Hospital)

Friday, September 12, 2025, episode of General Hospital delivers a mix of high-stakes confrontations, long-awaited reunions, and shocking revelations. Jason corners Anna for answers about Joss’s role in the WSB, sparking a tense exchange about secrets, manipulation, and betrayal.

Meanwhile, Emma grows increasingly confident she’s closing in on Dalton’s secret operation, though Gio’s news about Outback raises new concerns.

At the hospital, Britt’s unexpected return stuns her mother, Obrecht, as well as Lulu and Dante, forcing difficult choices about how to handle Rocco’s reaction.

Carly inserts herself into Sonny and Brick’s business, sparking new questions about Drew’s shooting and whether Michael could be implicated.

Across the world in Australia, Joss and Vaughn’s relationship faces exposure when Brennan demands accountability and presses for details on their mission.

By the end of the episode, tensions flare as secrets unravel, loyalties are tested, and Britt’s shocking confession to Obrecht sets up an emotional cliffhanger.

The episode opens with Brick meeting Sonny in the restaurant office. Brick explains he arranged for the million dollars discovered in the dead judge’s bank account to appear as though it came from Drew Cain.

Carly later interrupts the meeting, relieved to see Brick.

She informs Sonny that Jason is back and was in Anna’s office. Carly reveals she went to Anna first because she had threatened Drew and wanted to clarify before Drew could act.

Brick questions if she is covering for Michael, but Carly insists Michael is not violent. Still, Brick offers to work on finding Michael an alibi.

At the Baden Café, Emma tells Gio she is close to exposing Dalton’s operation. Dalton arrives, and Emma approaches him with pistachio cheesecake, sharing what she’s learned.

Dalton hints at a secret but brushes it off as a joke about the café’s lattes.

After receiving a call, he mentions a delivery arriving that night. Emma assumes this involves animals for experiments, but Gio brings troubling news: Outback is missing, leaving Emma to worry Dalton may have the dog.

In Anna’s office, Jason demands privacy with the commissioner. He presses Anna on how long she has known about Joss being in the WSB.

Anna admits she figured it out months earlier but could not tell him due to Jack’s threats.

Jason accuses her of manipulation, comparing her actions to his own past experiences. Anna admits she regrets keeping him in the dark but says Joss made her own choice.

Jason ultimately decides he cannot reveal this to Carly because he promised Joss.

Meanwhile, at the hospital, Liz revives Obrecht with smelling salts. Obrecht believes she has seen Britt, and moments later, Britt appears.

Mother and daughter share an emotional reunion, though Dante warns Britt’s presence is problematic.

Lulu asks Liz to delay Rocco’s release so she can prepare him before seeing Britt. Lucas tends to Rocco’s injuries, but Liz prevents him from calling Brad, suspecting he may already know about Britt.

Eventually, Rocco rejoins his parents, who decide to tell him the truth about Britt’s return.

Later, Nina, Obrecht, and Britt go to Nina’s place. Britt explains she accepted a research job before her supposed death so her mother would not have to watch her suffer.

She admits her death was staged, infuriating Obrecht, who accuses her of cruelty. Britt counters that she learned such behavior from her mother, escalating tensions until Obrecht slaps her.

In Australia, Joss and Vaughn return from surfing and spend time together until Brennan arrives, furious.

He demands details about their mission and presses for answers regarding Britt. Joss explains Jason saved them, which angers Brennan further.

The episode closes with Jason leaving Anna’s office angrily, Dalton hinting at major developments to come, and Rocco learning from Lulu and Dante that Britt has returned.

