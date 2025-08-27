General Hospital: Complete list of comings and goings in August 2025

Kirsten Storms and Rena Sofer play Maxie and Lois respectively on General Hospital

The storyline of General Hospital has been witnessing surprising turns of events as characters from the past are returning while current townspeople leave. The plot currently connects Port Charles with a Croatian resort in Dalmatia. As WSB agents, Josslyn and Vaughn, are tasked to sleuth within the resort, Commissioner Anna sent Jason to know more about Britt from the past. All these events are occurring against the backdrop of the looming mob battle in town.

The past few weeks on General Hospital saw Sidwell establish trust and friendship with Lucy. While his move on Kristina’s pub backfired, he was forced by Sonny to back out of mudslinging on the original mob boss of town.

Moreover, Sidwell managed to convince the Deception ladies to drop their plan to hand over Sonny to the police. However, when Maxie disagreed with her colleagues, she inexplicably went into coma after trying one of the company’s creams. With this move, Sidwell plans to worm his way into Deception management.

Elsewhere, Drew framed Stella for insurance fraud, making Martin an enemy. Additionally, he convinced Willow that he was trying to unite her with her children, although his plan to corner Michael failed. The Congressman also served all Scout’s family members, restraining orders, making more enemies in town.

The long-running ABC soap found many characters leaving the show temporarily while others acquired centre stage in the last few episodes.

General Hospital: All arrivals and departures in August 2025

With the General Hospital plot connecting the events in town with that at a location in Dalmatia, some characters got important footage. At the same time, unprecedented events sent some others out of town and the soap's storyline.

The characters coming into the August storyline

Marc Forget as Pascal

Recently, Josslyn, Vaughn and Jason were seen at the Dalmatian resort to look for clues and track Britt. With that, Pascal, The Five Poppies’ concierge, played by Marc Forget, got much screen time. Although introduced to the show in July, he was briefly seen at the Dalmatian resort at the end of the month.

However, August 2025 exposed Pascal as a more menacing character. He was seen holding Josslyn at gunpoint to abduct her, threatening Britt and intimidating Vaughn to get the code to Brennan’s safe. Whether he will continue being part of the General Hospital plot after Britt comes back to hometown remains to be seen.

Cecilly Elliot as Greta

The courier tracked from Port Charles to Dalmatia, who carried Dalton’s bag for Dr. Britt was initially played by Carolyne Maraghi. However, in August 2025, Maraghi was replaced by Elliot to play Greta.

Friday, August 22, 2025, saw Pascal tasking Greta to feel up John Moore, AKA Jason Morgan. Elliott’s Greta was seen chatting up Jason while Britt spotted them from behind the hedge. Later, Josslyn also caught sight of her with Jason.

The characters leaving the soap in August

Rena Sofer as Lois Cerullo

While Sofer’s Lois last made her appearance in July, the actor announced her relocation from LA to New York city. While there is no word about her leaving the soap, there is no update on how the actor will continue playing Lois from her new location in the East Coast.

Lois’s last appearance on General Hospital involved Lucy’s sudden invitation to appear onscreen alongside her daughter Brook Lynn. Since Lois and Gloria left for Bensonhurst after their fall-out with BLQ over Gio’s birth secret, this was an unexpected return. A furious BLQ fired her mother from Deception team, letting go of her. Lois complained about BLQ to Flora.

Kirsten Storms as Maxie Jones

The longtime actor playing Maxie was shown exiting the ongoing storyline of General Hospital due to her unavailability. While Storms announced her plans to temporarily exit the soap to undertake a long trip, there were speculations of a recast. However, the storyline had a twist that landed her character in a coma.

August 18, 2025, saw Maxie apply one of the Deception products on live relay and start to feel faint. She lost consciousness and was taken to the medical facility. While her heart seemed to be in good condition, her blood works revealed an unknown enzyme in her body leading to a coma. Dr. Lucas was seen having her transferred to a better facility out of town.

Stay tuned to General Hospital as the storyline brings back more characters from the past into its fold in the upcoming episodes.