Gen V Season 2 trailer hints at Project Odessa and a surprising crossover with The Boys

Gen V season 2 has launched its trailer at the San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) 2025, and the trailer has teased some major characters from The Boys joining in its upcoming spinoff. Along with that, it even dropped some major clues about Project Odessa, a deadly research initiative.

To stop Project Odessa, the superheroine and the most idealistic member of the group Seven from The Boys, Annie January/Starlight (Erin Moriarty), is soon to be seen in Gen V season 2. This time, she doesn’t just have a cameo appearance; instead, this fan-favorite character is actually a part of the storyline.

She is seen recruiting Marie (Jaz Sinclair) to learn about the mysterious research program, named Project Odessa, started by Thomas Godolkin, and plans to stop it before it brings a huge storm. The duo will go up against Vought, and this second installment of Gen V will link some sort of direct connection to the fifth and final season of The Boys.

The details of their plan are not yet known, but they will soon help the fans to guess the link between the two shows once the second season is out. Showrunner Michele Fazekas confirmed that Gen V Season 2 takes place after The Boys Season 4 finale, in a world now called “Homelander’s America.”

Everything that we know so far about Gen V season 2

In an interview with TV Insider, the duo Erin and Jaz, who are soon going to be on this deadly mission of Project Odessa, shared insights into working with each other.

Sinclair said:

“It's so fun working with Erin, she’s awesome,’’ and the duo ‘’had a lot of fun on set together.’’

Sinclair even teased what’s to come in the upcoming season. She said:

‘’Marie doesn’t know Starlight beyond what she’s seen [in the media], and Marie’s kind of in a bad situation… and then Starlight shows up and then offers her this mission with all these things she hasn’t heard about, and she doesn’t really know this girl. So I think there’s a healthy amount of excitement and flattery, but also skepticism of like, why should I trust you to send me on this mission?”

The logline of Gen V season 2 reads:

''In Season Two, school is back in session. As the rest of America adjusts to Homelander’s iron fist, back at Godolkin University, the mysterious new Dean (Hamish Linklater) preaches a curriculum that promises to make students more powerful than ever. Cate (Maddie Phillips) and Sam (Asa Germann) are celebrated heroes, while Marie, Jordan, and Emma reluctantly return to college, burdened by months of trauma and loss. But parties and classes are hard to care about with war brewing between Humans and Supes, both on and off campus. The gang learns of a secret program that goes back to the founding of Godolkin University that may have larger implications than they realize. And, somehow, Marie is a part of it.”

Season 1 of Gen V ended with Marie, Andre, Jordan, and Emma waking up locked inside a strange place after the bloody massacre at Godolkin and Homelander’s sudden arrival. That prison turns out to be Vought’s Elmira Adult Rehabilitation Center, a terrible place that, according to the showrunner Fazekas, is “the last place anyone would want to be.”

Starlight will come to rescue, and this time, the young superheroes, including Marie, Emma Meyer (Lizzie Broadway), and Jordan Li (London Thor and Derek Luh), are set to return to Godolkin University to complete their training.

The show is set to premiere on September 17, 2025, on Amazon Prime. The first three episodes will be out on the first day, and then the new episodes will roll out weekly until the finale episode on October 22.