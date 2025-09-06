From broken hand to big break: Aaron Mountford-Myles joins The Great British Baking Show

Aaron from The Great British Baking Show (Image via Channel4)

The Great British Baking Show returned to Channel 4 on Tuesday, September 2, 2025, bringing 12 new bakers into the famous white tent. Among them is Aaron Mountford-Myles from Sneyd Green in Stoke-on-Trent.

In an exclusive interview with BBC News on the same day, Aaron described taking part as “the best thing I’ve ever done.”

Aaron, who works in architecture, has pursued his place in the tent for years. He first applied about eight years ago but did not make it through.

A second attempt to participate in The Great British Baking Show 2019 was cut short when he broke his hand. This year he finally made it into the line-up, ready to face judges Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood.

Speaking to BBC Radio Stoke, Aaron said being on the show was “crazy” and explained that “time moves differently” for contestants while baking under pressure.

He described the experience as both exciting and demanding, especially as the judging moments approached.

With cake week opening the new season of The Great British Baking Show, his challenge begins alongside his fellow bakers as they attempt Swiss rolls, fondant fancies, and more.

Aaron’s journey to The Great British Baking Show tent

Reflecting on his time in the tent, Aaron said it was

“the most fun you’ve probably ever had.”

He explained how nerves became a factor, especially when time was running out on each bake.

“The nerves kick in as the time dwindles away,” he said, describing the moments before presenting creations for judging.

Although baking is not his profession, Aaron has practiced for years. “Baking’s just the hobby, I’ve just always done it because I like to eat. I absolutely love food,” he said.

His persistence in reapplying shows how determined he was to finally take part, even after setbacks.

The Great British Baking Show contestant Aaron descrbies baking as a personal pursuit

Aaron explained how his interest in baking comes from his love of food and from wanting to recreate recipes on his own terms.

“I hate the thought of going somewhere, trying something and knowing that I have to go back to that place to try it,” he said.

Instead, he takes the approach of practicing until he can make it himself.

“So, I’ll go home, practice it myself until I get it right – then I’ve always got it there if I ever want it again.”

This personal approach has shaped his style as a baker. With architecture as his day job, he bakes in his free time as a way to enjoy food while learning new skills.

He described The Great British Baking Show as a unique setting where contestants have to balance creativity, precision, and timing under pressure.

“Time moves differently in the tent,” he explained, highlighting how fast-paced the challenges feel.

Aaron enters the new season of The Great British Baking Show ready to take on the first episode’s theme of cake week.

Facing classic challenges such as Swiss rolls and fondant fancies, he hopes to show the judges what he can do after years of waiting for this chance.



