Freddie Powell reveals distance ended his romance with Madison after Perfect Match season 3

Freddie Powell from Perfect Match season 3 (Image via Getty)

Perfect Match season 3 showed many couples trying to keep their relationships going after leaving the villa. One of them was Freddie Powell and Madison Errichiello.

In an exclusive interview with Elite Daily on August 15, 2025, Freddie shared what happened after filming ended and how things changed once real life began.

Freddie and Madison, who both appeared on Love Is Blind, became close soon after he entered the villa on the second day.

Despite facing an elimination twist, they stayed committed to one another until the finale.

In the final episodes of Perfect Match, Madison said she was ready to move to Manchester so their relationship could continue, while Freddie hoped they could carry their strong bond into real life.

But distance soon became a problem, with Freddie living in Manchester and Madison in Minneapolis.

Freddie later admitted that life on the show felt very different from normal life, and it was hard to keep the same connection once they left Mexico.

He also spoke about how the winners of Perfect Match were decided, sharing his thoughts on the finale and what he felt affected the results.

Perfect Match star Freddie says that long distance made relationship difficult for him and Madison

Freddie explained that after filming wrapped, he and Madison tried to continue speaking and figure out their future together.

“We carried on speaking afterwards, but we were very realistic about the fact that there was 4,000 miles between us,” he said.

Over time, it became clear that the bond they shared in the villa was hard to replicate in real life. He admitted that the connection started to look more like friendship than romance.

The environment of Perfect Match also played a role. Freddie described the villa as a heightened atmosphere, saying,

“In the bubble of Perfect Match, it was a roller coaster of emotions in this surreal environment.”

When they went back home, the long distance and daily routines made it hard to keep dating.

Madison had said she might move, but Freddie explained that it wasn’t something they could do right away.

They both agreed it was best to end things before the relationship became harder. Their choice showed how reality TV relationships can feel strong during filming but often change once the show is over.

Freddie shares views on Perfect Match finale outcome

While Freddie and Madison did not make it to the final vote, he reflected on how the winners were chosen.

In a series first, the last five couples were tested in a Match Game-style questionnaire that narrowed the group down to two. Freddie and Madison were the first eliminated during this round.

He admitted that he was not surprised by the result, since he felt the voting leaned more toward popularity than evaluating genuine bonds.

“To be honest, I think that [with] the voting system, a lot of people were looking at it more as a popularity contest rather than voting for a true connection,” he said.

Even though their elimination meant they did not compete in the final vote, Freddie believed that Ollie Sutherland and AD Smith would have won regardless.

“If everybody else did vote based on real connections, then I think that Ollie and AD would always win,” he explained.

Freddie clarified that he held no negative feelings about the way things ended. While their relationship did not continue, he shared that his time on the show was still valuable.

The experience gave him insight into both romance and friendships formed during the process.

Stay tuned for more updates.