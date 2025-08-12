Frankenstein Release Month, Teaser Breakdown, Where to Watch and more

Frankenstein is set to be Oscar-winning director Guillermo del Toro's next masterpiece this November. The film is an adaptation of one of the best-selling Gothic novels, Frankenstein; or, The Modern Prometheus, written by Mary Shelley. After his award-winning films like Pinocchio, Cabinet of Curiosities, and The Shape of Water, Del Toro is now gearing up for the release of his classic book adaptation.

From the Genevese family, Frankenstein gets fascinated by the wonders of science as he grows older (specifically chemistry and electricity). With a deep love for modern science, the ego-driven scientist (Oscar Isaac as Frankenstein) discovers a way to create life. He gave life to the monstrous humanoid creature, who later finds the gates open and escapes from his experimental space.

The director, Guillermo, is fond of the monstrous novel by Mary Shelly. He, in an interview with Collider in 2010, said,

‘’My favorite novel in the world is Frankenstein.”

It seems this upcoming film is set to be one of Guillermo’s finest book-to-screen adaptations this year. The synopsis of the film reads the following, ‘’Victor Frankenstein, a brilliant but egotistical scientist who brings a creature to life in a monstrous experiment that ultimately leads to the undoing of both the creator and his tragic creation.’’

Release date of Guillermo’s Frankenstein

The streaming partner, Netflix, has confirmed that the film will be released in November 2025. However, the exact date has not yet been announced. A special festival premiere of Frankenstein for insiders is also set to take place soon in Venice, before it streams on Netflix. The production wrapped up the shooto in September 2024, and now the film is all set to hit the screens in November.

Cast of Frankenstein

Frankenstein's cast features Ralph Ineson as Professor Krempe, Mia Goth as Elizabeth Lavenza, Jacob Elordi as The Monster, and Christoph Waltz as Harlander. Oscar Isaac takes on the role of Dr. Victor Frankenstein, while Charles Dance plays Leopold Frankenstein and Christian Convery portrays Young Victor. David Bradley appears as the Blind Man, Burn Gorman as Fritz, Nikolaj Lie Kaas as Chief Officer Larsen, and Lars Mikkelsen as Captain Anderson, among others.

Teaser Breakdown of Frankenstein

Set in an Eastern European backdrop, Frankenstein is not just a typical monster movie. Guillermo has turned the tables with his exceptional directorial way of storytelling. The scientist, Frankenstein, who created the creature 40 years ago, is now supposedly dead. Harlander (Christoph Waltz) is on a mission to hunt down the monster, only to uncover tragic and twisted mysteries. The narration in Victor's voice in the teaser says, “What manner of creature is that? And what manner of devil made him?”

In an interview with Netflix’s Tudum, the director said,

“Monsters have become my personal belief system. There are strands of Frankenstein through my films.”

The teaser opens with Victor narrating his story about pushing the boundaries of creation. The plot follows the scientist following his vision and conducting a series of experiments in his shadowy laboratory to bring the creature to life.

Decades later, the monster is searching for Victor (his creator), who wants to know his answers as to why he was brought into existence. The teaser sets a cryptic tone, warning of the consequences when a creator begins to fear his own creation.