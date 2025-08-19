Frankenstein Release Date, cast and characters, plot and more

A still from Frankenstein (Image via X/@netflix)

Frankenstein is an upcoming Gothic science fiction film directed by Guillermo del Toro, based on the literary classic of the same name by the mother of science fiction novels, Mary Shelley. Originally made for Netflix, the film will receive a limited theatrical release in the U.S. on October 17, 2025, after premiering at the 82nd Venice International Film Festival on August 30, 2025. It will ultimately be made available on the platform for worldwide streaming on November 7, 2025.

According to Netflix, Guillermo has been working on the project for almost a decade. He had expressed his love for Mary Shelley’s work in an interview with Collider in 2010 and even thanked her as an inspiration after winning a BAFTA Award in 2018.

Bringing his dream to life on screen is a star-studded cast of Oscar Isaac, Jacob Elordi, Mia Goth, Felix Kammerer, Lars Mikkelsen, David Bradley, Charles Dance, and Christoph Waltz. Oscar plays the role of the titular egotistical scientist, who decides to play God and brings tragedy both upon himself and his creation.

Release schedule of Frankenstein

FRANKENSTEIN, a film by Guillermo del Toro



Starring Oscar Isaac, Jacob Elordi, Mia Goth, and Christoph Waltz. Coming to select theaters October 17 and on Netflix November 7. pic.twitter.com/zdYFoq9cUR — Netflix (@netflix) August 18, 2025

Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein will debut in select theaters in the United States on October 17, 2025, before streaming globally on Netflix starting November 7, 2025.

To watch Frankenstein on the streaming platform, viewers need an active subscription plan, which starts at $7.99 per month, with ads. The standard ad-free pack, priced at $17.99 per month, allows complete Full HD streaming on two devices, while the premium plan, priced at $24.99 per month, allows Ultra HD streaming on four devices, along with supporting HDR and multiple downloads.

Looking at the cast and characters of Frankenstein

FRANKENSTEIN, escrita y dirigida por Guillermo del Toro @RealGDT y protagonizada por Oscar Isaac, Jacob Elordi, Mia Goth y Christoph Waltz, llegará en noviembre de este año. pic.twitter.com/BYqsJ8eFIk — Netflix Latinoamérica (@NetflixLAT) July 28, 2025

The cast of Frankenstein is led by Oscar Isaac playing the titular role of Victor Frankenstein. The brilliant self-entered scientist on a quest to create life finds himself in unknown territory when his experiment becomes a success. Oscar is previously known for starring in projects such as Ex Machina and Inside Llewyn Davis, as well as taking on the role of Moon Knight in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The infamous creature that he creates is brought to life on screen by Jacob Elordi, known for his work in Saltburn and Priscilla. The movie also stars Mia Goth (from films such as X, and Emma) as Frankenstein’s loyal fiancée, Elizabeth Lavenza.

The supporting cast in the movie includes Felix Kammerer (All Quiet on the Western Front), Lars Mikkelsen (The Witcher, Ahsoka), David Bradley (Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio, the Harry Potter films), Christian Convery (Sweet Tooth), with Charles Dance (Game of Thrones, Mank) and Christoph Waltz (Inglourious Basterds, Django Unchained).

Exploring the plot of Frankenstein



In Frankenstein, Guillermo del Toro retells Mary Shelley's classic tale from a frightening, multi-layered emotional perspective. It centers on Victor Frankenstein, a bright but conceited scientist, who attempts to resurrect the dead in defiance of the natural order, only to be horrified by what he ultimately brings to life.

This creation, a fragile yet tormented creature portrayed by Jacob Elordi, battles identity, abandonment, and existential longing, and turns into a tragic character looking for purpose in an unaccepting world. In a lush Gothic setting, Guillermo explores how the creature's suffering is a manifestation of its creator's crimes, with overarching themes of parenthood, heritage, and emotional anguish.

