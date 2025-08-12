Complete cast breakdown of Frankenstein: Who plays whom and where you've seen them before

​​​​​​​Frankenstein © Netflix

Frankenstein is an upcoming American Gothic science fiction film written and directed by Guillermo del Toro. The entire film is an adaptation of Mary Shelley’s classic 1818 novel Frankenstein; or, The Modern Prometheus. The film is set to premiere at the 82nd Venice International Film Festival on August 30, 2025. Its global Netflix release will take place in November 2025.

The main cast of Frankenstein features Oscar Isaac as Victor Frankenstein, Jacob Elordi as the Monster, and Mia Goth as Elizabeth Lavenza. The story of Frankenstein is about Victor Frankenstein, a brilliant but conceited scientist who wants to go beyond the limits of death and bring the dead back to life.

Frankenstein: Main cast and what role they are playing

Oscar Isaac as Victor Frankenstein

Victor Frankenstein, played by Oscar Isaac, is the main character whose desire to go beyond the limits of nature drives the whole story. As Victor, Isaac shows how smart and morally blind a man can be while putting all his attention on a drastic innovation.

Isaac has played many well-known roles over the course of his career. He became known early on for his role in Inside Llewyn Davis (2013), which earned him a Golden Globe nomination. His roles in A Most Violent Year (2014), Ex Machina (2015), and X-Men: Apocalypse (2016) showcased his versatility.

But it was his role as Poe Dameron in the Star Wars sequel trilogy (2015–2019) that made him famous all over the world. He has been in Annihilation (2018), Dune (2021), The Card Counter (2021), and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (2023). Isaac won a Golden Globe for his role in Show Me a Hero (2015). He then went on to lead Scenes from a Marriage (2021) and Moon Knight (2022).

Jacob Elordi as Frankenstein’s Monster

Actor Jacob Elordi plays the Monster, the tragic creation that wants to be understood but is met with fear and rejection. Along with Mary Shelley's original vision of the creature's emotional depth and vulnerability, Elordi's performance is likely to focus on the creature's physical strength.

Elordi became famous in The Kissing Booth trilogy (2018–2021) and as Nate Jacobs in HBO's Euphoria (2019–present). As Elvis Presley in Priscilla, and a notable role in Saltburn earned him a BAFTA nomination for Best Actor in a Supporting Role. He started acting professionally after learning the craft in school plays like "Seussical" and "A Midsummer Night's Dream."

Mia Goth as Elizabeth Lavenza

Elizabeth Lavenza, played by Mia Goth, is Victor's fiancée and moral compass. The bad effects of his work test her love and loyalty. Elizabeth's part in the movie is very important to the emotional stakes because she gives Victor's obsessive pursuits a human side.

Goth is famous for playing scary and sometimes creepy roles in psychological and horror movies. She got good reviews for her role in A Cure for Wellness (2016) and became a fan favorite with her roles in Suspiria (2018), X (2022), and its prequel Pearl (2022). In Pearl, she earned praise for a very nuanced performance.

Supporting Cast

Christoph Waltz as Harlander

Felix Kammerer as William Frankenstein

Lars Mikkelsen as Captain Anderson

David Bradley as Blind Man

Charles Dance as Leopold Frankenstein

Christian Convery as Young Victor

Lauren Collins as Claire Frankenstein

Sofia Galasso as Little Girl

Ralph Ineson as Professor Krempe

Burn Gorman as Fritz

Plot of Frankenstein

Dr. Victor Frankenstein is a smart but arrogant scientist in Guillermo del Toro's Frankenstein, obsessed with finding the key to life. He makes a living thing that is unlike any other by using body parts from the dead.

At first, Victor is amazed by his success. However, soon he is horrified by the being he has created. Victor soon recoils in horror at the being he has made. The Monster, intelligent yet shunned by society, seeks connection and understanding. Unfortunately, a vile situation comes up. He is met with cruelty and violence. His pain turns into anger, and he and his creation start a dangerous game of chasing each other.

Frankenstein will release on Netflix in November 2025.