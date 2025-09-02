First look at Lady Gaga in Wednesday Season 2 Part 2 hints at a chilling new character

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 28: (L-R) Emma Myers, Jenna Ortega, Lady Gaga and Joy Sunday attend the Netflix x Spotify Wednesday Season 2 Graveyard Gala at Guastavino's on August 28, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Netflix)

Wednesday Season 2 Part 2 releases a first look at Lady Gaga, signalling how the series will introduce a chilling new presence at Nevermore. The image confirms Gaga as Rosaline Rotwood, a legendary teacher whose entrance intersects directly with Wednesday Addams’ endgame. Rotwood is framed in stark white, with Thing on her shoulder, visuals that hint at authority and allegiance while leaving her motives unclear. Wednesday Season 2 Part 2 also arrives with an original track from Gaga titled The Dead Dance, tying her cameo to a musical beat the show can deploy inside key scenes.

The platform rollout remains straightforward: Wednesday Season 2 Part 2 drops on September 3, 2025, with four episodes to close the season, aligning with the streamer’s standard release window. Together, the first-look image and timing position Wednesday Season 2 Part 2 as the decisive chapter for Nevermore’s latest threats.

Who is Rosaline Rotwood in Wednesday Season 2 Part 2? Decoding the first look and what it sets up

The character Rosaline Rotwood is described as a legendary Nevermore teacher who crosses paths with Wednesday, which places her inside the school’s power structure rather than outside it. The white wardrobe and Thing’s perching suggest status and proximity to the core group, while the absence of plot specifics keeps her true alignment deliberately ambiguous. The season’s back half contains four chapters, so Rotwood’s debut is expected to fold quickly into Wednesday’s main conflict rather than function as a side detour in Wednesday Season 2 Part 2.

The official X account posted the first look of Lady Gaga as Rosaline Rotwood and captioned,

“A vision in venom.”

As per the Netflix Tudum report dated September 1, 2025, Jenna Ortega stated,

“If you’re into Wednesday, if you’re into Lady Gaga, you should be very excited to see her in Part 2 — it really works. She’s unbelievable. She’s one of the few, rare instances of someone who is so clearly doing what they’re meant to be doing. Just being able to watch her and take her in is a surreal experience.”

On June 1, 2025, Netflix remarked in an X post,

“Welcome to Nevermore, Mother Monster.”

The messaging frames Rotwood as a campus figure whose presence matters to Wednesday’s arc.

The Gaga factor: Music, on-set fit, and how it feeds Wednesday Season 2 Part 2

Gaga’s original track The Dead Dance is slated to land with the new episodes, giving the show a built-in mood cue that can bridge scenes or punctuate turning points in Wednesday Season 2 Part 2. As per an Entertainment Weekly report dated September 1, 2025, Lady Gaga said,

“I don’t want to give away anything about being part of the show....I want to keep it extra secret — but, I love Jenna, and I really had an amazing time!”

The comment preserves secrecy around Rotwood while confirming a tightly held creative fit. Wednesday Season 2 Part 2 also benefits from Gaga’s existing fan link to the series via the viral dance moment from season 1, making the music-story pairing feel functional, not ornamental.

Dates, times, and what to remember heading into Wednesday Season 2 Part 2

The schedule is locked: four episodes premiere on September 3 to conclude the season. Wednesday Season 2 Part 2 is expected at the service’s standard 3 a.m. ET drop. Viewers coming from Part 1 can expect the continuation of Nevermore’s core threats and a swift integration of Rotwood into the main plotlines, since Wednesday Season 2 Part 2 is designed as the closing run rather than a reset.

