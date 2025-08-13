Finn’s loyalty will be tested as Luna’s return threatens his marriage on The Bold and the Beautiful

John Finn Finnegan on The Bold and The Beautiful (Image via Facebook/TheBoldAndTheBeautiful)

Spoilers for the upcoming August 13, 2025, episode of The Bold and The Beautiful reveal that things will get dramatic in Los Angeles for its residents. Luna Nozawa will finally wake up from her comatose situation and will start wreaking havoc in the lives of the Finnegans and the Forresters again.

Recently on the show, Li Finnegan and Sheila Sharpe were shown looking extremely pleased and happy when Luna finally awoke from her slumber while she was hooked up to the medical equipment. Spoilers reveal that her return to the lives of John Finn Finnegan and Steffy Forrester will stir up some drama.

What to expect from the upcoming episodes of The Bold and The Beautiful?

In the upcoming August 13, 2025, episode of The Bold and The Beautiful, spoilers reveal that Luna Nozawa will continue to fixate on Will Spencer and John Finn Finnegan. Right before Luna had gotten hurt and drifted off into her comatose state, she had focused on trying to get Finn to create a place for her in his life.

Ever since Luna found out that Finn was her biological father, she had been urging him to pursue a familial bond and relationship with him, but he had vehemently refused. Finn had been honest with her about how she was a criminal and had previously killed two people in cold blood and been incarcerated for the same.

In the upcoming episodes of The Bold and The Beautiful, the plot hints that this will become a recurring issue for Luna. Finn had earlier also told Luna that his wife, Steffy Forrester, had asked him to maintain distance from her as well as create some harsh boundaries.

Luna had been triggered by Steffy immensely and also plotted to kill her in the beach house when she had lured her in with the alibi of her son, Hayes, and then tried to pull the trigger of her gun on her.

Spoilers for the upcoming episodes of the show reveal that Finn will eventually find out about Luna still being alive, since he was unaware of her situation and was under the impression that she was dead and buried. Once he does find out, he would be torn between having to make a difficult decision of establishing contact with his daughter or respecting his wife’s wishes and staying away from the person who had plotted her demise.

In the upcoming episodes of the show, spoilers reveal that Luna will find out every detail about what had happened at the beach house and how she had turned violent. Sheila Sharpe, her grandmother, will give her a recap, and when she realizes that Luna is getting upset, she will change the topic to how she had ended up losing two of her toes in the process.

Spoilers for the upcoming episodes of The Bold and The Beautiful also reveal that Luna will be extremely fixated on Will Spencer and remember details about how she had wanted to get into a relationship with him and make him break up with Electra Forrester.

Luna will begin plotting and scheming again soon and create issues between Finn and Steffy’s marriage to try to eliminate Steffy from the scene. She would also try to seduce and lure Will into getting closer to her.

Fans can watch and stream episodes of The Bold and The Beautiful on CBS and Paramount+.