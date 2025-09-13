FBI raids Utah homes, seizes Dodge Challenger tied to suspected Charlie Kirk shooter

Charlie Kirk (Image via Getty)

Authorities are stepping up their investigation into the shooting death of political activist Charlie Kirk, as federal agents were seen Wednesday searching homes owned by his primary suspect, Tyler Robinson, 22.

On Sept. 13, federal agents searched Robinson's apartment and childhood home, where they obtained several pieces of evidence, including a Dodge Challenger that they believed he used shortly before the shooting.

Investigators are currently focused on the car to determine where Robinson traveled before and after the attack.

Kirk was shot and killed on Sept. 10, 2025, while speaking at Utah Valley University. According to officials, Robinson climbed onto the roof of a building nearby and fired a single shot from an elevated position that struck and killed Kirk.

Robinson was identified after he made incriminating comments to a relative, who reported them to law enforcement. A bolt-action rifle and several engraved, extended bullet casings were found close to the crime scene.

Robinson remains in custody without bail on charges of aggravated murder and obstruction of justice.

The investigation is ongoing, as federal and state officials continue to piece together the timeline, evidence, and motive behind one of the most high-profile political shootings in recent years.

Context and timeline of events regarding Charlie Kirk's death

The shooting of Charlie Kirk happened very quickly on September 10, 2025. He was speaking to supporters at Utah Valley University when he was hit by a single bullet.

Investigators later found that the shot came from the roof of the Losee Center building, about 200 yards away from the stage. Security cameras showed someone climbing down from the roof and running away.

Police soon turned their attention to 22-year-old Tyler Robinson of Utah after reports said he had made comments that pointed to his role.

“He allegedly confessed or implied his role to a family member,” Governor Spencer Cox said during a press briefing.

Robinson’s father then contacted the police, which started a fast-moving search.

Not long after, officers found a rifle near the campus that matched the weapon believed to have been used. They also found bullet casings with words engraved on them, including

“Hey fascist, catch!” and “Bella ciao,” a phrase linked to an anti-fascist song.

These findings suggested a possible political or ideological reason.

Court documents from September 12 show Robinson has been charged with aggravated murder and obstruction of justice. A federal prosecutor said,

“The sequence of evidence, from video surveillance to physical recovery of weaponry, provides probable cause for detention.” He has been denied bail.

Kirk’s death, as the founder of Turning Point USA, drew reactions nationwide.

Although investigators have not confirmed a final motive, the evidence so far, including video, eyewitness accounts, and Robinson’s reported comments to relatives, has given prosecutors a strong case.

The timeline shows how quickly investigators linked the clues to identify and arrest a suspect.

Raid, seizure, and current status regarding Charlie Kirk's alleged killer

On September 13, the FBI and local police searched two places linked to Tyler Robinson: his apartment in Washington, Utah, and his childhood home. Agents carried out search warrants and collected several items.

The most important was a Dodge Challenger that Robinson is believed to have driven around the time of the shooting. Neighbors said they were surprised to see so many federal agents in their quiet area.

“It was shocking to see, because he never seemed like the type,” one neighbor told reporters.

Investigators said the car could help them track Robinson’s movements before and after the attack.

“The car is central to understanding the timeline,” an FBI spokesperson explained at a press conference.

Along with the car, agents also took electronic devices and personal belongings to examine further.

Robinson remains in custody after being charged with aggravated murder and obstruction of justice.

Officials said online chats, including on Discord, involved discussions of removing or disposing of the rifle believed to have been used. This corresponds with the gun and ammunition recovered near the university campus.

The prosecutors stated that more time is required to determine a motive. While the initial impressions generated by the evidence hinted at political or ideological motivations, no clear conclusion has been drawn.

The searches will be processed, which prosecutors stated will yield new insights as further investigations unfold.

The case has even elicited controversy in politics at the national level. In the meantime, investigators are focused on gathering evidence and filing in court.

Robinson's next court appearance will occur in the coming weeks when the prosecutors will discuss the reason for Robinson being held in custody and present the preliminary results of the searches.

