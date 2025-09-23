Everything you need to know about Takis’ two new ‘Wicked: For Good’ flavors ahead of the November movie release

The second installment of the critically acclaimed Wicked movie is on the horizon, and Takis has partnered with Universal Studios Products and Experiences to release new flavors. Inspired by the leading ladies of the upcoming movie, Elphaba, played by Cynthia Erivo, and Glinda, portrayed by Ariana Grande, the new Takis flavors are a blend of Havanero and cinnamon sugar.

The first flavor, Emerald Heat, is modeled after Elphaba and features the character’s green coloring. It is a blend of Habanero pepper and cucumber. The flavor already exists in Takis’ Zombie flavor. Fans who have run out of the seasonal Zonbie chips can mark their calendars for the release of the Elphaba-themed snacks.

Sugar and spice, on the other hand, tries to replicate the Glinda characters’ sweet disposition. The flavors blend sugar and cinnamon wrapped in a pale pink package.

The taste brings to mind Takis Churro Charge flavor, and fans of sugar and cinnamon will enjoy the Wicked chips.

The Wicked Taki chips have been spotted at Five Below stores, and their official launch date is expected to be October 1, 2025. Albertsons’ is scheduled on October 27, while Kroger may roll out the new flavors on November 1.

The flavors are sold separately, and each packet reportedly contains Elphaba or Glinda in their Wicked costumes and a stamp design that says,” Approved by the Wizard.”

More details on the Wicked: for Good movie

Wicked Part 2 hits screens on November 21, 2025. Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande are set to reprise their roles as Elphaba and Glinda, respectively. The first movie, released in November 2024, was a box office success, grossing over $750 million worldwide. It is the highest-grossing film based on a Broadway musical of all time.

Director Jon M. Chu announced in April 2022 that the film adaptation of the Broadway musical would be split into two movies:

“As we prepared this production over the last year, it became increasingly clear that it would be impossible to wrestle the story of WICKED into a single film without doing some real damage to it,” Chu wrote.

He added:

“So we decided to give ourselves a bigger canvas and make not just one WICKED movie but TWO!!!!! With more space, we can tell the story of WICKED as it was meant to be told while bringing even more depth and surprise to the journeys of these beloved characters.”

Other food brands collaborating with the Wicked movie include Pillsbury’s shape sugar cookies, General Mills corn puff cereals and Van Leeuwen ice cream.