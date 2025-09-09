"Don't blame me" – Big Brother alum Tyler Crispen addresses fans after Rachel's White Locust elimination

Rachel from Big Brother 27 (Image via Instagram/@bigbrothercbs)

Tyler Crispen, who previously competed on Big Brother 20 and Big Brother 22, addressed viewers following Rachel Reilly’s elimination during the White Locust twist on Big Brother 27. Crispen, who hosted the competition that led to Rachel’s departure, clarified his involvement by commenting in the show's teaser posted on Instagram, saying,



“Don’t blame me, I just work here.”



His remarks came after fans questioned his role in the shocking exit. He further noted during the episode that it had been “the Rachel show” and explained that the upcoming Tuesday would be the biggest episode of the season, emphasizing that Rachel’s elimination was something he personally witnessed in real time.



Tyler Crispen responds to fans after Rachel Reilly’s White Locust elimination on Big Brother 27







Tyler Crispen Introduces the White Locust Twist

In a teaser posted on the official Big Brother Instagram, Crispen reintroduced himself to fans and the houseguests. In his confessional, he identified himself as Tyler, a former runner-up from season 20 and participant in All-Star season 22. He added that the houseguests should be worried about the "White Locusts."

When addressing the contestants directly, he explained his role in the twist:



“Hello house guests, my name is Tyler. Since leaving the Big Brother House, I've gotten a new job. I am now working as the head concierge at the White Locusts. One of your games is indeed ending tonight. But my boss has graciously arranged for one of you to survive the night before the chaos truly begins.”



The announcement set the stage for the competition that ultimately determined Rachel’s fate.

The competition: "Survive the White Locust"

The remaining houseguests were tasked with competing in a timed challenge called “Survive the White Locust,” where they needed to slide three totems across tables into a landing strip. Crispen oversaw the event, which gave one houseguest safety for the night and the power to influence the elimination sequence.

During the challenge, Ava Pearl secured victory with a time of 39.12 seconds, surpassing other competitors, including Keanu Soto and Rachel Reilly. With her win, Ava earned safety and was required to choose a player to begin the next stage, the “Mastermind’s Maniacal Maze.”

Crispen reinforced the stakes, saying the winner of the maze would not only survive but also become the new Head of Household. He reminded players that failure to complete the maze would result in elimination from the house.

Rachel Reilly’s elimination

The maze competition unfolded with houseguests Vince Panaro, Lauren Domingue, and Morgan Pope completing their turns before Rachel was placed into the challenge with limited time. Struggling to complete the task, Rachel was unable to beat the clock, becoming the elimination target for the twist.

From the sidelines, Crispen expressed his reaction, explaining that he was literally there watching the elimination unfold live. He also admitted that he had “no words” after witnessing Rachel’s departure from the competition. Rachel, visibly emotional after the outcome, told Crispen that she had tried hard, but none of the newer houseguests ever listened to her. In her Diary Room session, she added:



“I don’t win the competition and I’m out of the game. I’m really disappointed in myself. Big Brother has meant so much to me. I met my husband on the show, I have two beautiful kids because of it. I’m a winner of the game. I’m a legend. Kinda felt like I let everyone down.”



Before leaving, she concluded with a statement to the remaining players, saying they should not expect her to make the jury round table “easy.” She reminded them that they would have to work to win the game, fight, and get blood on their hands.