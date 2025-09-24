Does Donald Trump use a Ken Carson-inspired version of himself as his iPhone wallpaper? Viral post debunked

President Donald J. Trump uses his cellphone as he participates in a roundtable discussion with Governors. (Photo by Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Donald Trump's wallpaper went viral after an X user (@DailyNoud) claimed the President allegedly uses his own picture's Ken Carson-inspired version as his iPhone's wallpaper.

On September 21, 2025, House Speaker Mike Johnson uploaded a picture with Trump while they were flying to Arizona to attend Charlie Kirk's memorial. While the President was sitting down, his two phones were on the table.

The X user claimed the phone's wallpaper supposedly looked like Ken Carson's A Great Chaos album cover, which featured the rapper's black and white picture wearing grills. The tweet went viral, garnering over 150,000 likes.

Donald Trump was seen using a Ken Carson modified version of himself as his iPhone wallpaper. pic.twitter.com/MU7q3KTsUR — Daily Noud (@DailyNoud) September 22, 2025

The claim is false, as the wallpaper is edited. The X account Daily Noud is known for making up fake news. In its bio, it is clearly mentioned that it is a parody account.

Netizens were seemingly confused. While some realised that the picture was edited, others believed it was really Trump's iPhone's wallpaper.

"I could see Baron changing his wallpaper when he's not looking," one X user wrote

"Not sure what's more interesting, the people in the room or that bizarre phone wallpaper. Politics gets weirder every day," another user wrote.

"Imagine trusting someone with nukes when they got this wallpaper," one netizen added.

Robert De Niro trolled Donald Trump on the latest episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Following a week-long suspension, Jimmy Kimmel Live! came back on air on Tuesday. In the 28-minute-long monologue, actor Robert De Niro appeared in a skit.

Pretending to be Brendan Carr, the Chairman of the FCC, De Niro started the skit, jokingly threatening The Talk host Whoopi Goldberg to be careful with her words.

Then Jimmy Kimmel and the actor discussed free speech, with De Niro saying that it is no longer free. The FCC is supposedly charging by the words. When Kimmel asked how much they charge, he replied, saying it depends on what the message is.

De Niro: "I gotta go. A couple cases of Tylenol fell off a truck and now I gotta figure out how to put autism in them." pic.twitter.com/uUAExEJfyh — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 24, 2025

He said if someone talks about Donald Trump's "beautiful, yellow, thick hair," or his makeup that's "better than any broad," then there would be no charge.

However, De Niro said if Jimmy Kimmel jokes about Trump's weight and how he "needs two seats on the Epstein jet," that would cost him "a couple of fingers," or a tooth.

The skit ended with the actor getting a phone call from the President, Robert De Niro said that he had to "put autism" in a couple of cases of Tylenol that fell off a truck.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump bashed Jimmy Kimmel on Truth Social on Tuesday. He also criticized ABC for letting his show air again. The President stated that he would sue the network because it allegedly informed the White House that Jimmy Kimmel Live! had been cancelled. Stay tuned for more updates.