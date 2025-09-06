"Do your thing Twitterverse, make her famous": Memes erupt over Phillies Marlins Karen as fan steals ball from young kid in viral video

The woman in the viral Phillies Marlins video (Photo: X/@JomboyMedia)

A woman is going viral after a clip from the September 5, 2025, Phillies-Marlins game spread on the internet. As Harrison Bader hit a home run, fans tried to catch the ball. The woman, who is now nicknamed the Phillies Karen, tried to grab the ball on the floor.

However, a man quickly came by and grabbed it. He then walked away and handed it over to his young son. The unidentified woman angrily followed him and started arguing with him.

The video showed that the man tried to explain and talk to her while his son looked seemingly nervous. In the end, the man gave away the ball to the woman, who returned to her seat as people near them appeared to be surprised by the verbal exchange.

A bystander uploaded a video in which their conversation could be heard. The woman was telling the man that he supposedly took the ball from her hands.

"You took it from me. You took it from me, that was in my hands," the woman said.

The clip was uploaded on X by various baseball fans, garnering thousands of likes. The social media platform users criticized the woman for arguing and taking the ball from a child. One X user (@chrisfischer_) jokingly asked netizens to "make her famous."

"Do your thing Twitterverse make her famous," they wrote.

X users discussed the viral Phillies-Marlins clip and created memes to mock the woman now known as the Phillies-Marlins Karen. Here are some of the hilarious memes:

The boy in the viral Phillies-Marlins clip received a signed bat from Harrison Bader

After the Phillies-Marlins game ended on Friday, the Miami Marlins surprised the young boy as a staff member from the baseball team gave him a gift bag. The staff apologized to the boy and said that the team had prepared the gift for him. The interaction was recorded by bystanders and was uploaded to X.

The official Philadelphia Phillies' X account shared an update on the situation with a tweet announcing that Harrison Bader personally met the young fan after the game and gifted him with a signed baseball bat. The tweet went viral, garnering over 76,000 likes. Netizens claimed that Friday was supposedly the boy's birthday, although the information is not verified.

X users praised the two baseball teams, saying that the boy had the "greatest birthday," while the unidentified woman was bashed online. One user (@BoozeCougs) jokingly said that she would now demand the signed bat.

"The Karen went home with a baseball and massacred online. The kid got the greatest birthday of his life. All is right in the world for just a moment," one fan wrote.

"Karen is calling her lawyer right now demanding the kid gives her the signed bat too," another X user wrote.

Netizens continued to bring up another recent viral video, in which Piotr Szczerek, a Polish CEO, took Kamil Majchrzak's cap from a child's hands. Although Szczerek claimed he did not do anything wrong, he later apologized for his behaviour.