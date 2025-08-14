"Do brakes not work on this vehicle?": Netizens react as video of Electric Ford Mustang Malfunction sparks concern

Ford Mustang Mach-E cars. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

A video of a Ford Mustang Mach-E crashing on a highway is going viral on the internet. A nearby motorist captured a one-minute video showing the green Ford Mustang Mach-E crashing into a red Mitsubishi Mirage on U.S. Route 101 in San Carlos, California, on August 13, 2025.

The driver of the electric car was seen praying as his car continued to drive. The motorist called 911 and alerted the authorities.

The X account @HustleBitch_ uploaded the video, garnering more than 51,000 likes and 10,000 retweets.

The tweet received a mixed reaction from netizens, with some criticizing the driver for not stepping on the brakes and others stating that electric cars are supposedly dangerous. One user (@fatcranium) jokingly asked if the Ford car's brakes were not working.

"Do brakes not work on this vehicle? lmfao," they wrote.

Some netizens slammed the driver of the Ford car, saying he was an "idiot" for taking his hands off and praying instead of figuring out how to stop the electronic vehicle. One user (@SavageOnTheSun) stated that the video looked less like an accident and more like a "mental breakdown."

"This is stupid. Even if the gas gets stuck on, the breaks will stop a car. And the emergency brak will stop it even faster. You dont just give up and take your hands off the wheel to pray," one netizen wrote.

"That's not a malfunction. During a malfunction the driver attempts to correct. This looks like a mental breakdown," another X user added.

"The guy is an idiot, you don't take your hands off the wheel or stop trying everything you can think of to regain some kind of control over the car," another netizen commented.

Some netizens criticized electric cars, saying they were not as reliable as "old school cars." One user (@babyyygrim) brought up the death of Michael Sheehan. The Texas man passed away in July 2025, after his Tesla Cybertruck got into an accident and he was unable to get out of the burning vehicle.

"Ditch all electric vehicles... they can be hacked and you can be abducted, killed, locked in... I will never own an electric vehicle or drive in one," one netizen stated.

"I don't understand how people are still buying electric vehicles. The story of the Dude burning to death inside his Tesla because the doors don't open if the vehicle doesn't have power was enough for me to never even consider it," another netizen added.

"We need to make old school cars great again. No reason to have all of these sensors and sh*t. We the people have the power and we should push to get all EV's banned. This is utter BS," another X user wrote.

The California Highway Patrol arrested the driver of the Ford car on suspicion of driving under the influence

The California Highway Patrol (CHP) shared a press release on August 14, 2025, stating that they arrested the driver of the Ford Mustang Mach-E. Their investigation ruled that the electric car was not in autonomous mode at the time of the accident.

The CHP officers suspected that the man was driving under the influence and arrested him. The press release also stated that the one-minute-long video circling on the internet may not give the entire "context or investigative process."

In July 2025, Ford recalled its Ford Mustang Mach-E SUVs from 2021 to 2025, after finding out that there was a low 12-volt battery that could cause the doors of the car to lock, trapping individuals inside the vehicle. According to Consumer Reports' July 11, 2025, report, in total, 197,432 vehicles were recalled.

Ford has not released any statement regarding the viral video.